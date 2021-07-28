Disney Mirrorverse Belle and Goofy Arrive From McFarlane Toys

We recently found out that McFarlane Toys would be releasing collectibles for the upcoming crossover mobile role-playing game, Disney Mirrorverse. The game showcases an upgraded version of your favorite Disney and Pixar character as they join forced to stop an unrelenting force. McFarlane Toys has already revealed 7" versions of Buzz Lightyear and Jack Sparrow, and now things get smaller with new 5" figures. The Disney Mirroverse expands with Belle from Beauty and the Beast and Goofy, who are loaded up with new gear and ready to fight.

Both Disney Mirrorverse figures feature new card backed blister packaging and will come with a collectible card. Belle and Goofy both feature 10 points of articulation, come with weapons, and will be highly detailed with their appearances from the game. Bell comes with her new Rose Staff, while Goofy comes with a boomerang that can be holstered. Of this set, Belle is my favorite, and I would love to see more Disney Princess join the fight with weapons and new battle ready designs. These 5" Disney Mirrorverse figures from McFarlane Toys are priced at $12.99 and can be found located here.

"Intelligent and well-read, Belle's love of books is matched only by her longing for adventure. In the Mirrorverse, Belle's unconventional point of view has allowed her to discover hidden magic in her books, and cast a multitude of enchantments that heal and defend her allies when times get tough."

Product Features:

Based on the Disney Mirrorverse mobile game

Designed with up to 10 points of articulation for pose and play

Belle includes her Rose Staff

Packaged in a card backed blister designed with Disney Mirrorverse artwork

Includes collectible art card with Disney Mirrorverse artwork on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all Disney Mirrorverse Figures from McFarlane Toys

"Disaster seems to follow Goofy everywhere in the Mirrorverse, but he either doesn't mind or doesn't notice! Stellar Magic has greatly amplified his luck, so it doesn't matter whether he uses a precision weapon or just tosses something over his shoulder, he always manages to hit his mark. Gawrsh!"

Product Features:

Based on the Disney Mirrorverse mobile game

Designed with up to 10 points of articulation for pose and play

Goofy includes his boomarang and holster

Packaged in a card backed blister designed with Disney Mirrorverse artwork

Includes collectible art card with Disney Mirrorverse artwork on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all Disney Mirrorverse Figures from McFarlane Toys