Disney Reveals New Atlantis: The Lost Empire Limited Edition Kida Doll

There are plenty of Disney movies out there that are true works of art and are sadly just not as popular as the rest. Some of these movies consist of Oliver and Company, Treasure Planet, and Atlantis: The Lost Empire which are all animated hidden gems. Thankfully, Disney knows this and is showing one of them some love as it looks like after all these years Atlantis: The Lost Empire is getting a brand new collectible with a limited edition 17" doll. Coming in at 9,600 pieces, the beautiful warrior princess Kida comes to life with this highly detailed doll that is loaded with color and beauty. Kida will feature an embroidied sash and skirt, faux fur cuff, rooted hair and eyelashes, a glow in the dark pendent, metallic armor, and will all be secured in windowed packaging. Atlantis: The Lost Empire collectors will not want to miss out on owning this collectible and she is priced at $129.99 and can be purchased here and now.

"Disney is proud to present this limited edition Kida doll that brings to life the courageous warrior princess who embarks on a quest to protect her underwater city of Atlantis. In the course of her adventure, Kida must harness the power of "The Heart of Atlantis" a mysterious crystal with the potential to save all that she loves."

Kida collector's doll

Limited Edition of 9,600

Includes Certificate of Authenticity

Glow-in-the-dark pendant necklace

Detailed signature staff

Golden metallic armor with gem accents and chain link trim

Embroidered sash and skirt

Metallic print train with gemstone studs

Faux fur cuff

Beautifully styled rooted hair and eyelashes

Fully poseable

Display stand included

Comes in elegant window display packaging with foil filigree

Carry strap

Commemorating the 20th Anniversary of Disney's Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001)