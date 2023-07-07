Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: , ,

Disney Reveals New Kid Friendly Talking Spider-Gwen Action Figure

Spider-Gwen is back and getting a brand new action figure from Disney that lights-up, talks, and includes Spider-Ham

Published
by
|
Comments

It is a big year for Spider-Man fans as one of the biggest Spidey movies finally arrived this year at the beginning of summer. As we all know, the growing Spider-Verse out there now consists of plenty of hot and popular webslingers other than just Peter Parker. One of which is Ghost-Spider, aka Spider-Gwen, who is now swinging on into shopDisney with a new talking action figure. Inspired by Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse., Gwen is teaming up with Spider-Ham once again for a fun kid-friendly figure. She will have a nice set of features like motion-activated sounds and character phrases that can be activated with a push of a button. Her eyes will light up, and she will come with a Spider-Ham figure for her backpack as well as a web accessory. This might be just kid toy, but she is packed with some fun features that can please any Spider-Man fan out there. Talking Ghost Spider is priced at $29.99, and she can be purchased right now and here. 

Spider-Gwen and Spider-Ham Arrive at Disney with New Figure 

"He's got her back in any universe! This Ghost-Spider talking action figure comes with a Spider-Ham figure that rides in her backpack. She has so many cool features like eyes that light up, button-activated character phrases, motion-activated lights and sounds, and multiple points of articulation. Spider-Ham gets to talk—his favorite super power—when he is in her backpack. Inspired by Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, they are ready for any adventure, big or small."

Magic in the details

  • Motion activated lights and sounds
  • Button activated character phrases
  • Includes attachable Spider-Ham figure, web and backpack
  • Multiple points of articulation
  • Ghost-Spider's eyes light up
  • Spider-Ham speaks on Ghost-Spider's shoulder
  • Inspired by Marvel's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Tyler RobertsAbout Tyler Roberts

He has been the Collectibles Editor since late 2019. Historian, Air Force Veteran, and dedicated collector of Mezco Toyz, Marvel Legends, and is obsessed with Star Wars.
twitter
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.