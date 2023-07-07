Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: disney, spider-gwen, spider-man

Disney Reveals New Kid Friendly Talking Spider-Gwen Action Figure

Spider-Gwen is back and getting a brand new action figure from Disney that lights-up, talks, and includes Spider-Ham

It is a big year for Spider-Man fans as one of the biggest Spidey movies finally arrived this year at the beginning of summer. As we all know, the growing Spider-Verse out there now consists of plenty of hot and popular webslingers other than just Peter Parker. One of which is Ghost-Spider, aka Spider-Gwen, who is now swinging on into shopDisney with a new talking action figure. Inspired by Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse., Gwen is teaming up with Spider-Ham once again for a fun kid-friendly figure. She will have a nice set of features like motion-activated sounds and character phrases that can be activated with a push of a button. Her eyes will light up, and she will come with a Spider-Ham figure for her backpack as well as a web accessory. This might be just kid toy, but she is packed with some fun features that can please any Spider-Man fan out there. Talking Ghost Spider is priced at $29.99, and she can be purchased right now and here.

Spider-Gwen and Spider-Ham Arrive at Disney with New Figure

"He's got her back in any universe! This Ghost-Spider talking action figure comes with a Spider-Ham figure that rides in her backpack. She has so many cool features like eyes that light up, button-activated character phrases, motion-activated lights and sounds, and multiple points of articulation. Spider-Ham gets to talk—his favorite super power—when he is in her backpack. Inspired by Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, they are ready for any adventure, big or small."

Magic in the details

Motion activated lights and sounds

Button activated character phrases

Includes attachable Spider-Ham figure, web and backpack

Multiple points of articulation

Ghost-Spider's eyes light up

Spider-Ham speaks on Ghost-Spider's shoulder

Inspired by Marvel's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

