Disney's Chip 'n' Dale Come to LEGO with New BrickHeadz Set

The Rescue Rangers and back and are ready for some brick built adventures as LEGO reveals their newest Disney BrickHeadz set. Chip & Dale arrive with this simple yet fantastic 226 piece set showcasing the animated chipmunks in all their glory. Both of their iconic ottos are nicely recreated in LEGO format and are loaded with personality. These figures are not articulated, but they are loaded with color and are nicely sculpted in brick form that will be fun for kid and adult fans. Coming in at 3.5 inches tall, these Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers figures will be a fun collector for any desk or office. LEGO has priced these Rescue Rangers at $19.99, and they are set to go up for pre-order on March 1, 2022. Pre-orders are not live; they will be found right here, and be sure to check out all the other upcoming BrickHeadz releases with Stranger Things, Toy Story, and more.

"Dive back into childhood with these fun LEGO® BrickHeadz™ style buildable figures of Disney's adorable chipmunk characters Chip 'n' Dale (40550). This is a super gift idea for kids aged 10 and up, who will love the authentic details of the outfits from the show Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers, which reflect the chipmunks' individual personalities. With baseplates for display, these delightful construction models will make an eye-catching addition to any cartoon fan's collection."

Brick-built cartoon characters – Buildable LEGO® BrickHeadz™ ǀ Disney Chip 'n' Dale (40550), each in their iconic outfit from Disney's Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers

Disney Chip 'n' Dale (40550), each in their iconic outfit from Disney's Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers Playful display piece – This 226-piece LEGO® ǀ Disney building toy for kids aged 10 and up comes with step-by-step building instructions and includes baseplates for display

Disney building toy for kids aged 10 and up comes with step-by-step building instructions and includes baseplates for display Gift idea – These creative buildable LEGO® figures measure over 3.5 in. (9 cm) high, 1.5 in. (4 cm) wide and 1.5 in. (4 cm) deep. Give the set to a fan of cartoons or Disney's Chip 'n Dale as a treat