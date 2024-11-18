Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: doctor strange, hot toys, iron man, marvel

Doctor Strange is Iron Man with Hot Toys Avengers 1/6 Concept Series

Article Summary Explore a unique concept: Iron Strange, blending Doctor Strange and Iron Man elements from the MCU.

Marvel's Endgame Concept Art reveals alternate superhero interactions and new costume ideas.

Hot Toys' 1/6 scale figure showcases a die-cast suit with mystical features and LED lights.

Grab the exclusive Iron Strange figure from Sideshow Collectibles with Black Friday discounts.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is one of the greatest film creations of all time, creating a massive interconnecting story over a decade. The Infinity Saga was truly a special event to be a part of, and hopefully, the MCU can find its way back to that. Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame were an incredible end to the legacy that the Avengers brought to the screen. Creating a massive film like this surely means that they had plenty of ideas on how to get our heroes in the spots they needed, what heroes to use, and everything in between. The Avengers: Endgame Concept Artbook helped give fans an insight as to what the Russo Brothers were cooking up, including some brand new superhero interactions, which did not stay in the film. However, Hot Toys brought one of these designs to life with an incredible 1/6 scale Marvel Studios figure, which we were able to get our hands on with Iron Strange.

At the beginning of Infinity War, Doctor Strange, Wong, and Iron Man are greeted by the arrival of the Ebony Maw and Cull Obsidian. In an alternate reality, the Russo Brothers had a new idea for these heroes, switching up outfits to take on these aliens. A few versions of Iron Strange can be featured in the Endgame Concept Artbook, featuring a nicely tailored suit to the Sorcerer Supreme's unique style. Only one Marvel Studios Concept Art 1/6 scale figure has arrived from Hot Toys, but this release is a true work of art. Iron Strange features an impressive die-cast suit of armor with an enchanted Arc Reactor featuring the Eye of Agamotto. He is also packed with LEDs, allowing the suit to light up in great detail, and he has a lot of batteries included.

We have seen Armored Avengers before in Marvel Comics, but seeing the concept translated into live-action is remarkablely. No helmet is featured here, which is fine as this figure includes a sweet head sculpt of Doctor Strange himself, Benedict Cumberbatch. Whether Tony saved Strange from the needle torture of the Maw or just had an extra suit in his back pocket, this figure is ready to take on Thanos on Titan. Not only does this figure get a "Marvel Sparkle Circle," but a variety of Iron Man-themed Mystical Repulsor accessories, giving this suit of armor a dash of magic. On top of that, Iron Strange does get some other themed accessories from the film, such as a pair of Hand Cannon arms and a sweet set of Energy Displacer Sentries. Tons of love was put into this figure, and we all know how Hot Toys just loves Iron Man, but this one is something pretty unique for any Marvel collector.

Articulation and displayable options were fantastic with this release, as he also gets a themed backdrop along with a display base. The Eye of Agamotto Arc Reactor is pretty amazing, and the added enchantments to the design of the armor will make it stand out compared to any other regular Iron Man suit. This would have been amazing to see on the big screen, and while it did not get a chance to make it, this figure keeps the imagination alive and is a worthy Doctor Strange and Iron Man release. It would be nice to continue to see more of these alternate Concept Art figures coming to life in the future, and with the Multiverse Saga, anything is possible. Collectors can actually snag up an Iron Strange right now from Sideshow Collectibles as part of their Black Friday Event. Use code BLACKFRIDAY30 for a sweet deal on this figure and others throughout the month of November.

