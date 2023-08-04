Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Beast Kingdom, disney, donald duck

Donald Duck Helps Celebrate Disney's 100th with Beast Kingdom

Beast Kingdom is back with even more Disney 100th anniversary collectibles including the return of the one and only Donald Duck

Disney is celebrating its 100th anniversary, and Beast Kingdom has new collectibles for the event. A new set of limited edition Dynamic 8ction Heroes are on the way, and Donald Duck is here to celebrate in style. Bring in at 6 inches tall, this easily tempered duck will have 12 points of articulation in a variety of tropical parts. He will feature a brand new metallic color that will help celebrate Disney's centennial celebration with some style. Donald Duck will have a real fabric outfit, will come with two swappable heads, three pairs of hands, and four interchangeable eyes. Everyone's favorite Disney duck has been faithfully captured for this anniversary event and is set for a Q1 2024 release. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but fans can find all things Beast Kingdom right here in the meantime.

"Joining the celebrations in a fresh new outfit, Donald Duck partners with Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' to bring a brand new, highly posable 'Dynamic 8ction Heroes' action figure for fans to collect. This exclusive limited edition figure features a one-of-a-kind metallic color scheme, specifically released to honor Disney's centennial milestone."

"The set includes Donald as fans know him best in his classic blue suit, made of real fabric. Also included is a collection of interchangeable eyes to really capture Donald's mood just the way you remember it. Not forgetting Donald can sometimes get rather cranky, so you'll find an angry interchangeable beak in this set to show his signature irritable mood. It's a special edition fit for the biggest celebration from Disney in a century, so stock up on your set and take home the mischievous Donald Duck, available only from an official Beast Kingdom outlet."

"DAH-101 Donald Duck Disney 100 Years of Wonder" Accessories include:

Disney Centennial Celebration, Metallic Color

Classic Donald Duck design, with 12 points of articulation

Interchangeable face sculpts (regular, angry)

Interchangeable beak sculpts (closed, open)

Four (4) replaceable eyes (looking: up, down, left and right)

Three (3) pairs of replaceable hands (open, gripped, holding)

