Dr. Squatch and Target Collab for Limited Edition Hot Santa Bar Soap

Dr. Squatch is back and ready to make you smell and feel like a champion with new collaboration sets with Not Santa from Target

The Hot Santa soap is inspired by viral sensation Kris K. from Target, famed for 70M TikTok mentions.

Features 98% natural-origin ingredients and a festive sandalwood scent with medium exfoliating grit.

Hot Santa bar soap launches nationwide December 7 at Target stores and online—perfect for gifting.

Target is spreading holiday cheer with the launch of "Hot Santa" Sandalwood Summit, a limited-edition men's soap created in collaboration with Dr. Squatch. This marks the first-ever product collaboration featuring Kris K. from Target, the viral "Hot Santa" sensation that captured hearts and social media attention with over 70 million TikTok mentions last year. Dr. Squatch has designed this soap to bring festive fun and joy beyond the screen, which combines 98% natural-origin ingredients with sandalwood extract and medium grit.

This warm, woodsy Dr. Squatch scent reflects Kris K.'s approachable charm while engaging guests' senses during this chaotic holiday season. Target's collaboration taps into the power of the holidays with a delightful scent that will surely elevate any mood and reduce that holiday stress. The "Hot Santa" Soap brings Kris K. to life and will be a must-have stocking stuffer for those jolly good fellows in your life this holiday season. This Dr. Squatch x Target collab is available nationwide at Target Stores starting December 7 and online. Merry Kris-mas!

Dr. Squatch Captures the Scent of Target's Hot Santa

"Target Corporation has announced an exclusive new product launching Dec. 7 that's bringing festive and sudsy fun to the holidays. Meet "Not Santa," a limited-edition men's soap created in partnership with Dr. Squatch, the number one men's personal care brand in the U.S., starring none other than Kris K. from Target — the viral sensation who stole hearts (and hashtags) last year, in his first-ever product collaboration."

"With over 70 million TikTok mentions of #TargetSanta last holiday season, Kris K. from Target turned everyday shopping into a mission of joy, humor and holiday magic. After his breakout success, fans were clamoring for more — and Target delivered. This year, Target is engaging all five senses to help guests feel the joy of the season, and scent plays a starring role."

