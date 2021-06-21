DuckTales Comes to Life With Beast Kingdom's Newest Disney Release

Beast Kingdom continues to reveal new releases for their amazing Dynamic 8ction Heroes with Disney's DuckTales! The company recently revealed Donald Duck for their figure line, so it makes sense that Huey, Dewey, and Louie are coming up next. These 1/9 scale figures are loaded with detail, fabric parts, 12 points of articulation and will stand roughly 3″ tall each, making them quite the troublemakers. The DuckTales DAH bundle will include a variety of interchangeable hands, duck bills, as well as some fishing rods, a soccer ball, and a slingshot. These pint-size heroes will be an amazing collectible for any Disney or Ducktales fans collection. The Huey, Dewey, and Louie Dynamic 8ction Heroes set is priced at $89.99. These boys are set to get into some trouble once again in February 2022, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"Every day, they're out there making DuckTales! Disney's extravagant and exciting DuckTales animated series brought to life the adventures of Uncle Scrooge as well as Huey, Dewey, and Louie on their quest for treasures far and wide! Join Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' as the three naughty but adventurous nephews are transformed into the ultimate DAH (Dynamic 8ction Heroes) figure set, complete with a host of accessories for their journey!"

"The figure set recreates the classic DuckTales design of three characters in their signature colors, with the original red, green and blue tops all included and made of real fabric! High quality manufacturing and paint design is combined with over 12 points of articulation, perfect for fans to recreate the high flying adventures of the trio! Not forgetting a collection of accessories such as a slingshot, fishing rod with individual fish andfootball, the set gives each figure a host of ways to be posed. Fans of DuckTales are in for a treat, so make sure this set is added to the family collection and get ready for your very own adventure today!"

DAH-069 DuckTales Huey Dewey Louie Included Accessories:

Classic Duck Tales design, standing at approximately 3-inches tall

Over 12 point of articulation

Two (2) replaceable mouth sculpts (open, closed)

Three (3) pairs of replaceable hands

Three (3) dedicated fishing rods

Three (3) fish

One (1) football

One (1) slingshot