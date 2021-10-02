DuckTales Scrooge McDuck Comes to Beast Kingdom with New Figure

The DuckTales adventures continue as Beast Kingdom reveals their newest Dynamic 8ction Heroes figure. Uncle Scrooge McDuck is joining his nephews on a new wacky journey with a new figure standing 9" tall. Scrooge is highly detail, nicely articulated, and will come accompanied by a nice assortment of accessories. These will include swappable face pieces, interchangeable hands, a bag of money, a cane, and a treasure map. Scrooge McDuck's DuckTales design comes right off the screen with a great sculpt and fabric outfit that will stand out in any Disney collection. Pre-orders are not live just yet for DAH-067 DuckTales Scrooge McDuck from Beast Kingdom, but they will be found here when live, and he is set for a Q2 2022 release.

"The world's richest duck, Scrooge McDuck, comes to the stage with a mountain of treasure! Who is he? Disney fans must certainly remember him as the super rich duck on top of the cartoon world, Scrooge McDuck from the popular Disney Cartoon DuckTales! In the cartoon, Uncle Scrooge is entrusted by his nephew, Donald Duck, to help take care of Donald's three mischievous nephews, Huey, Dewey and Louie. This sets off a series of serendipitous and daring treasure seeking adventures!"

"Beast Kingdom's highly movable series, Dynamic 8ction Heroes, has launched a new masterpiece in its Scrooge McDuck with eighteen movable joints across its body. The figure comes with five pairs of replaceable hands and two types of mouth and face designs. Scrooge's clothing is made of real fabric. The classic blue suit and black top hat have been faithfully restored to show the gentlemanly high-class temperament of Uncle Scrooge. Additional exclusive accessories are included, such as the highly treasured coin (the first coin earned by Scrooge), a treasure map, his signature cane and a linen money sack. The variety of accessories gives you freedom to play with the figure as you wish. Fans of Uncle Scrooge will not want to miss this figure!"

DAH Scrooge McDuck figure with 18 movable joints

2 different interchangeable facial expression pieces (normal and angry)

2 different interchangeable mouth pieces (open mouth and closed mouth)

5 different pairs of interchangeable hands (2 pairs of open hands, 1 pair of hands holding objects, 1 pair of hands with closed fists, 1 pair of hands holding coins)

Collectible commemorative coins (made of ABS)

A treasure map (printed)

A top hat and cloth garment

A cane and a money bag

Dedicated base for the figure

Product Measurements ： L16 x W7 x H23.8 cm