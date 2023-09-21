Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dune, McFarlane Toys

Dune: Part Two Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen Unleashed with McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys is embracing the sandstorm as they unveil a new set of 7” scale action figures from the upcoming film Dune: Part Two

Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen will finally be making his appearance on the big screen in the upcoming Dune: Part Two film. He is a member of House Harkonnen, which is one of the major noble families from the Dune universe. For fans of the novel, his story has already been told, but Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen will be getting a new version and is portrayed by Austin Butler. Feyd-Rautha is the nephew of Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, who is quite known for their ruthless tactics, corrupt use of power, and hatred for House Atreides. If this new set of Dun films is following the book, then a major gladiatorial battle awaits him and Paul Atreidus.

McFarlane Toys has unveiled that an impressive assortment of new figures are arriving for Dune: Part Two. The movie was originally set to release in November, but the ongoing strike has pushed it to a 2024 release. However, Dune fans can embrace the world of Dune: Part Two with this new line of figures including the arrival of Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen! This second wave of figures will feature nice details, fabric elements, and Feyd-Rautha will come with two swords. The whole wave is set for an October 2023 release with single figures at $22.99 and bundles at $39.99. Pre-orders can be found here and be sure to snag up Paul and Chani while you're at it.

Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen (Dune: Part Two)

"Unmatched in blade combat, Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen is Baron's dangerous and unpredictable nephew who has been molded into a psychotic weapon of war."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on DUNE: PART TWO

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

FEYD-RAUTHA HARKONNEN™ is based on his look in the theatrical film DUNE: PART TWO

Includes sword, dagger, soft goods cloak, collectible art card and figure base

