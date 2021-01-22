E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial Gets New Statue From Beast Kingdom

Beast Kingdom is ready to phone home as they announce their new E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial diorama statue. The statue captures one of the most iconic scenes from Steven Spielberg's classic 1982 science fiction film. Standing roughly 7" tall, Elliot and E.T. are taking to the skies as they escape the police with the mighty moon in the background. The diorama shows off the trees, the moon, as well as the modified Speak & Spell that E.T. created to phone home. The statue does not feature intense detail but a simplistic design on the characters and background, which honestly helps the statue.

E.T. does not get a lot of collectibles now, so it is great to see something new release. Beast Kingdom really captured one of the most iconic scenes from the film, and it will be a great statue to display. The D-Stage E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial statue from Beast Kingdom is priced at only $26.99. He is set to phone home in October 2021, and pre-orders are already live and located here. Do not miss out on some of the other amazing statues also coming soon from Beast Kingdom to early enhance your collection.

"Directed by Steven Spielberg and released in 1982, E.T. has been heralded as one of the greatest science fiction movies of all time. The film tells the story of a young boy who befriends an alien stranded on earth. Beast Kingdom is proud to present a new addition to the D-Stage series, E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial. This diorama recreates an iconic scene from this beloved film. While being pursued by government agents, Elliot, with his friend E.T. stowed in the handlebar basket, rides his bike and flies up in to the sky to avoid being caught and get his companion back home. With the colossal moon and woods as the background, this classic scene comes to life. Resting on the ground is the Speak & Spell powered device E.T. used to "phone home." This collectible is full of memories for E.T. fans! Get your visitor from outer space from Beast Kingdom and add it to your collection now!"