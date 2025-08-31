Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: harvinger studios, savage crucible

Enhance Your Pirahnoid Army with the Savage Crucible Rising Pack

War rages on in the Savage Crucible as Harvinger Studios finally hits Wave 3 of their legendary toy line with darkness from the sea

Savage Crucible is Harvinger Studios' richly detailed fantasy action figure line that has brought new and original ideas to shelves since 2024. Each figure is designed at the 1:12 scale (roughly 6–7 inches tall) and boasts premium articulation (30+ points) and intricate paint detailing. Harvinger has expanded the world with waves of diverse factions like reptilian Saurians for Wave 1, barbarian warriors for Wave 2, and the last wave is Wave 3 with eerie fish-like Pirahnoids. Since the Kickstarter campaign, more collectors have wanted to dive into the realm of Savage Crucible, and pre-orders for these figures have expanded past the original crowdfunding system.

As the Harbinger of the Abyss rises, an assortment of Pirahnoid figures are arriving, but Savage Crucible also loves customization, and fans can do that with one of their Accessory Packs. For Wave 3, there is the Pirahnoid Rising Accessory Pack that will supercharge your armies. Priced at $34.99, this pack includes four alternate Pirahnoid heads, three pairs of replacement forearm and leg armor for the Scouts, League Striker, Abyss Deadnaught, and Savage Pirahnoids. The set also has an arsenal of additional weapons, including a sword, a trident, and daggers, alongside two shields and mystical books. Pre-orders for the Savage Crucible Rising Character Accessory Pack are already live on Big Bad Toy Store with a Q4 2025 release.

Pirahnoid Savage Crucible Rising Accessory Pack

"The Rising Pack of accessories allows further customization of your Savage Crucible collection. This pack features alternate heads, forearm and leg pieces, and multiple accessories this pack provides multiple options for your Pirahnoid figures."

Product Features

6-7-inch scale (15.24cm-17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the world of Savage Crucible

Additional parts and accessories for the Wave 3 Pirahnoid figures

Box Contents

Four Heads

Three Pairs of arm pieces

Three Pairs of leg pieces

Sword

Two Daggers

Trident

Two Shields

Open book

Closed book

