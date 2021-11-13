Enhance Your Rocky Collection with This Ivan Drago PCS Statue

The powerful and deadly Ivan Drago has entered the ring once again as PCS Collectibles reveals their newest Rocky statue. Standing 28" tall, this powerhouse comes to life like never before with an incredible sculpt that captures the likeness of Dolph Lundgren perfectly. The 1:3 scale statue features him in fabric trucks and will also come with a removable jacket, which compliments the design of the statue. Rocky fans will be impressed with the incredible amount of detail put into Ivan Drago that will be a perfect addition to any collection. From excellent likeness, muscle detail, and a beautifully sculpted fabric outfit, this is must-own statue for Ivan Drago fans. Priced at a whopping $1,155, Rocky fans will be Abel to pre-order Ivan right here with an April 2023 release date.

"Ivan Drago 1:3 Scale Statue by PCS – Sideshow and Premium Collectibles Studio present the Ivan Drago 1:3 Scale Statue, ready to challenge your Rocky collection for the championship. Stepping into the ring, the Ivan Drago 1:3 Scale Statue measures an intimidating 28" tall and 13" wide as the Soviet boxing champion squares up for his climactic match against Rocky Balboa. Expertly sculpted in the likeness of actor Dolph Lundgren, this collectible captures Drago's impressive physique and cold attitude. He stands on a gray, yellow, and red square base detailed to capture the look of the boxing ring environment, giving this statue an immersive and lifelike presence."

"The Ivan Drago 1:3 Scale Statue features a mixed media outfit with custom tailored fabric elements to give collectors multiple display options. His red and gold shorts are accented with a hammer and sickle to evoke the flag of the Soviet Union, and the collectible also includes a removable matching jacket that can be displayed on the figure or on the accompanying proximity stand for an alternate costume configuration in the ring. The Ivan Drago Statue also features sculpted red and gold boots, red and white socks, and red gloves to complete his fight-ready look. Pit the Ivan Drago Statue against the Rocky 1:3 Scale Statue by PCS for a collectible showdown between two cinematic icons in your home."