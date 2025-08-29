Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: harvinger studios, savage crucible

Enter the Depths with Savage Crucible's Abyss Dreadnaught Pirahnoid

War rages on in the Savage Crucible as Harvinger Studios finally hits Wave 3 of their legendary toy line with darkness from the sea

Article Summary Savage Crucible Wave 3 unleashes new deep-sea figures inspired by dark, Lovecraftian fantasy lore

The Abyss Dreadnaught Pirahnoid features an articulated anglerfish design for immersive world-building

Each detailed 6-7 inch figure offers over 30 points of articulation and collector-grade accessories

Pre-orders for Wave 3 are live for $49.99, with release set for Q4 2025 across official partner sites

The highly anticipated Wave 3 of Savage Crucible brings even more intrigue and shadowy depths to the franchise. Introducing Lovecraftian-inspired characters like the Harbinger of the Abyss, this wave sharpens the dark mystique of the line. The forces of the sea are rising up to the Savage Crucible with another impressive set of figures, and it is the final wave from the Kickstarter campaign. Since it takes time to craft up an impressive set of action figures like this, new pre-orders have arrived on the Partner Sites. This helps collectors who did not back the original crowdfunding campaign and gives more opportunities to join in on the fun.

One of the Wave 3 figures is the wicked Abyss Dreadnaught Pirahnoid, who is truly from the depths with an Angler Fish design. This army building creature features swappable hands, a helmet, a spike spear, and an anchor accessory. Tons of detail was put into this figure with a scale details, wicked head sculpt with articulated jaw, and over 30 points of articulation. Pre-order for the Savage Crucible Abyss Dreadnaught Pirahnoid figure are already live for $49.99 and Wave 3 is set to arrive in Q4 2025.

Harvinger Studios – Savage Crucible Abyss Dreadnaught Pirahnoid

"Step into the Savage Crucible with Wave 3 of highly detailed, fully articulated 6-7-inch scale action figures. Each figure features premium sculpting, intricate paint applications, and over 30 points of articulation for dynamic posing. Designed with collectors in mind, Wave 3 expands the Savage Crucible universe with new warriors, beasts, and factions."

Product Features

6-7-inch scale (15.24cm-17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the world of Savage Crucible

Over 30 points of articulation

Works seamlessly with previous Savage Crucible figures for expanded world-building and kit-bashing

Includes a blind bag accessory and a blind bag card

Box Contents

Abyss Dreadnought figure

Alternate pair of hands

Helmet

Anchor

Spear

Blind bag card

Blind bag accessory

