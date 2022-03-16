Eternals Gilgamesh Arrives at Hot Toys with New 1/6 Scale Figure

Hot Toys has announced that they will be making another Marvel Studios Eternals 1/6th scale figure. Gilgamesh is making his landing next, giving collectors the guardian over Thena, whose figures were already revealed. Don Lee comes to life as Gilgamesh once again with this incredible figure that brings his cosmic suit and design right off the Eternals screen. He will include a pair of energy blasting gauntlets that are translucent adding that cosmic effect. It is unclear if we will see the entire Eternals cast in 1/6 scale format, and I wish we would. Adding a Gilgamesh with the Thena is a nice set that could stand on its own, and fans of the film will absolutely love owning these two. Set to release between April – Sept 2023, Gilgamesh is priced at $270, and pre-orders are live right here.

"I'll watch over Thena. Let her keep her memories." – Gilgamesh. This Eternal displays incredible strength as a golden, cosmic energy-enhanced exoskeleton shields his arms and fists. Gilgamesh is a strong and kind Eternal member remembered throughout history for his legendary battles against the predatorial Deviants. He becomes Thena's de facto partner when the events of the past exile them from the rest of the group. Inspired by Marvel Studios' Eternals, Sideshow and Hot Toys are delighted to introduce the Gilgamesh Sixth Scale Collectible Figure – bringing the cosmically powerful Eternal member from screen to your display."

"Skillfully crafted based on the screen appearance of Don Lee as Gilgamesh in Eternals, the figure features a newly developed head and blonde hair sculpture with stunning likeness, a toned figure which naturally portrays Gilgamesh's muscular body, finely tailored battle suit and patterned armors in bronze and green color with metallic accent, a pair of gauntlet gloves and fists in translucent color with gold geometric patterns that accentuates his unique ability, and a figure stand. The new Gilgamesh figure will join your Eternal collection today!"