Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Exclusive Autographed McFarlane Toys DC Comics Flashpoint Set Debuts

Step into the growing and impressive DC Multiverse once again as McFarlane Toys unveiled their latest DC comics collectibles set

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils new Flashpoint Batman and Professor Zoom figures from the DC Comics storyline.

Exclusive autographed edition includes Geoff Johns' signature, enhancing its collector's value.

Figures boast 22 articulated parts, alternate heads, and iconic accessories for dynamic display.

Flashpoint set pre-order available now, with release planned for January 2025 as a collector's gem.

DC Comics' Flashpoint, written by Geoff Johns, is a groundbreaking 2011 event that helped reshape the DC Universe into what it is today. The story follows Barry Allen, aka The Flash, as he wakes up in an altered timeline, and he never becomes the Flash. The heroes and villains he once knew have drastically changed, including a missing Superman, Bruce Wayne is dead, Thomas Wayne is Batman, and Aquaman and Wonder Woman are at war, threatening global destruction. Barry discovers that his attempt to run back in time and save his mother has caused this chaotic reality.

Before the timeline is changed back to the DC Universe we know and love, McFarlane Toys is giving DC Comics fans a new 2-Pack figure set. Flashpoint Batman and Professor Zoom are back and ready to fight until the end. However, this set is a little different as it joins the DC Comics Autograph Series with a collector card featuring Geoff Johns's signature. A standard version will also be released, but this one will be a McFarlane Toys Store Exclusive, priced at $59.99, is up for pre-order now and is set for a January 2025 release.

Batman vs Professor Zoom (Flashpoint) AUTOGRAPH Series

"The Thomas Wayne of Flashpoint, the man who became Batman when it was young Bruce who was killed in Crime Alley, is perhaps the most complicated version of Thomas to date. Once a brutal slayer of Gotham's villains who augmented his wealth by investing in Gotham's depravity as a casino magnate, Thomas Wayne rededicated himself in the 2011 Flashpoint event to erasing his own corrupted reality and giving his son another chance at life. Includes collectible Professor Zoom Art Card SIGNED by Geoff Johns."

BATMAN & PROFESSOR ZOOM are based on their looks in FLASHPOINT comic.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Accessories include 2 alternate head portraits, lightning rod, sword, 2 sidearms and environmental display base.

Includes collectible Professor Zoom Art Card SIGNED by Geoff Johns.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!