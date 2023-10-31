Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, LEGO Icons

Explore the Natural History Museum with the New LEGO Icons Set

It is time to travel through history with fun and LEGO as they unveil their brand new Ideas Natural History Museum set

Article Summary LEGO releases new Natural History Museum set with 4,014 pieces, priced at $299.99.

Set features natural history exhibits, a brachiosaurus skeleton, and a dedication to space and science.

Comes with seven LEGO minifigures, including museum workers and the museum curator.

Available for pre-order with a December 1, 2023 release on LEGO's official website.

Get ready to build some knowledge and history as LEGO debuts their newest LEGO Icons set with the Natural History Museum. Coming in at 4,014 pieces, this set comes in at 12" tall, 15" wide, and 10" deep. The museum is backed with plenty to discover and explore, with the first floor being dedicated to a wide range of natural history exhibits. LEGO fans will even be able to explore the second floor, which focuses on space and science. Seven LEGO minifigures are included in the LEGO Icons Natural History Museum with workers, visitors, and the museum curator. The two-story museum even features dual skylights, which will allow light to enter the building and bring it to life as well as illuminate some of the exhibits like the buildable brachiosaurus skeleton! Connect this set with other LEGO Modular Buildings to build your own city, and all this historical fun is priced at $299.99. Pre-orders for the Natural History Museum are already live right here with a December 1, 2023 release.

Natural History Museum LEGO Icons Set

"Discover a space for relaxation with the LEGO® Icons Natural History Museum (10326) model building set for adults. Packed with iconic details, this addition to the Modular Buildings series houses an array of brick-built exhibits, including a brachiosaurus skeleton that towers through an atrium up to the museum's 2nd floor."

"Embark on a fulfilling journey with this cool LEGO set as you craft each detail of the museum and its exhibits, piece by piece. The first floor offers a range of natural history exhibits, while the second floor focuses on space and science artifacts, with a separate display that references classic LEGO sets. The roof is home to the curator's office and features 2 skylights that allow light to permeate the building. The set also includes 7 minifigures for storytelling and display.This set makes an immersive project for you and a great birthday gift for lovers of history and science museums. Check out the wide range of LEGO building kits for adults."

Museum model building project for adults – Take time out for a relaxing activity with the LEGO® Icons Natural History Museum building set, designed for adults

What's in the box – Everything you need to build a LEGO® Icons museum with an array of brick-built science and natural history exhibits, plus 7 minifigures

Features and functions – Fans of cool LEGO® sets will love this model building with skylights that allow light to permeate its 2 levels, illuminating a huge brachiosaurus skeleton

LEGO® gift idea for museum and history lovers – Give this LEGO Icons Natural History Museum construction set as a gift for adult fans of geology, astronomy, science and dinosaurs

LEGO® projects for adults – This LEGO Icons project is part of the Modular Buildings series of advanced building sets designed for adults

Dimensions – This 4,014-piece model measures over 12 in. (31 cm) high, 15 in. (39 cm) wide and 10 in. (25 cm) deep

