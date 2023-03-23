Faker Wants Revenge with Mattel's Masters of the Universe Masterverse Masters of the Universe fans have received quite a remarkable gift as new collectibles are arriving from Mattel throughout 2023

New Masterverse figures are on the way from Mattel for Masters of the Universe collectibles. Teh Masterverse line builds on what the origins line could not by focusing on modern styles, articulation, and incredible detail. These new 7" figures are not the same Masters of the Universe toys you played with as a kid, but something even better. The infamous He-Man clone Faker is back, still blue and ready to rumble with his newest figure. This android is packed with detail and accessories like chest armor, an axe, sword, and swappable hands. He-Man might fall if you bring home this guy, and the Masters of the Universe Masterverse New Eternia Faker s priced at $23.99. He is set for a Q3 2023 release, and pre-orders are live and found here.

Faker Returns Mattel and is Looking for Revenge

"Masters of the Universe Masterverse New Eternia Faker – It's a thrilling time to be a Masters of the Universe fan! For longtime fans and for a new generation of kids who love action and adventure, it's time to discover the thrilling action and adventures of He-Man, Skeletor, the secrets of Castle Grayskull and so much more! The Masterverse action figure line brings the MOTU characters to life at 7 inches tall. Designed with 30 points of articulation and the exacting attention to detail that collectors will love, each come with themed accessories to enable epic storytelling and colorful displays. This figure makes a great gift to start or build a MOTU collection. Colors and decorations may vary."

Product Features

7 inches (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Based on Masters of the Universe characters

Part of the growing Masterverse line

Features over 30 points of articulation

Box Contents

MOTU Faker figure

Alternate pair of hands

Chest armor (Removeable)

A Axe

A Sword