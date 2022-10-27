Former Star Wars Walmart TVC Exclusives Receive General Release

It looks like Retailers Exclusives are not so exclusive anymore as new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection pre-orders arrive. A nice assortment of previous Walmart Exclusive figures has now arrived at most online retailers. This is a big surprise to some, and it makes you wonder what Star Wars exclusives out there are just timed like these. Eight figures are back from the original saga, as well as The Mandalorian, including some of the popular windowless deluxe figures. This massive once-exclusive re-release includes:

Star Wars The Vintage Collection:

A New Hope – Imperial Stormtrooper

The Empire Strikes Back – Artoo-Deeto (R2-D2) Sensorscope

The Empire Strikes Back – Bespin Security Guard Helder Spinoza

The Empire Strikes Back – Bespin Security Guard Isdam Edian

Return of the Jedi – Imperial Gunner

The Mandalorian – Ahsoka Tano and Grogu (Deluxe)

The Mandalorian – Imperial Stormtrooper and E-Web Cannon (Deluxe)

The Mandalorian – Incinerator Trooper and Grogu (Deluxe)

Most Walmart online exclusives have never seen shelf life, and their packaging is not really the best, with the preference for bags over boxes. If you missed any of these Star Wars: The Vintage Collection releases, then this is now your chance, and I'm sure they will arrive in better condition. All three Deluxes are nice to have, and that Sensorscope R2-D2 is just a classic updated figure. Star Wars fans can find all of these and more right here, and they are all expected to ship in November 2022.

Previous Star Wars Walmart Exclusives Find a New Home

"Celebrate the legacy of Star Wars, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with premium 3.75-inch-scale figures and vehicles from Star Wars The Vintage Collection. Figures feature premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco that fans have come to know and love."