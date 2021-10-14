Frankenstein's Monster Lives Again with New Jada Toys Deluxe Figure

It's Alive! It's Alive! Frankenstein's Monster is retaining back to the land of the living as Jada Toys continues their Universal Monsters figure line. Standing 6" high, this figure is loaded with detail and a special black and white deco to capture that iconic movie monster magic. NECA might have some competition here as Jada Toys version will not only include a swappable head and hands but a chain accessory, cover, and table with straps. Unlike previous Frankenstein's Monster collectibles, these extra dimply accessories really take this figure to new levels, and I hope we can see Jada do it with more Universal Monsters properties. The packing is nice on the bad boy as well, and it will be a beautiful new addition to your movie monster collection. The Universal Monsters 6″ Scale Frankenstein's Monster Deluxe Action Figure (Next Level Exclusive) from Jada Toys is priced at $40. He is set to release by the end of 2021, and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here.

"Universal Monsters 6″ Scale Frankenstein's Monster Deluxe Action Figure (Next Level Exclusive) – Celebrate the 90th cinematic birthday of Frankenstein's Monster with this exclusive, limited edition collectible. Frankenstein's Monster is crafted in spectacular black and white paying homage to this venerable misunderstood Universal Classic Silver Screen icon. Just as Frankenstein's Monster is a man of many parts, this set comes with exclusive parts that make it a true collector piece. The recognizable and fully-functional operating table features straps, footrest, head block, electrical wiring, and a fabric lab table cover. Accessories include alternate head, hands, and accessories. The 6" scale figure set comes in a collector friendly, premium package. Only available on NEXT LEVEL."

Exclusive black and white color way

Exclusive fully-functional operating table with straps, footrest, head block, electrical wiring, and a fabric lab table cover

Includes alternate head, hands, and accessories

Collector grade packaging

Ages 14+