Fullmetal Alchemist Roy and Riza Good Smile Company Statues Arrive

Good Smile Company has revealed that some new Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood statues are on the way. We have recently seen that the Elric Brothers are back as a rerelease of their Pop Up Parade statues. It looks like the reissue was to set up their new Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood statues with Roy and Riza. That is right The Flame Alchemist Roy Mustang is ready for his time in the limelight with an incredible highly sculpted statue. Riza Hawkeye is also joining Roy on his mission with a companion 7" tall statue. Both designs capture the heroes straight from Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood with fantastic sculpt that anime fans will appreciate. Set to release in October 2022, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood Roy and Riza statues are priced at $38.99. Pre-orders for both are live, and fans can find Roy Mustang here and Riza Hawkeye here.

"The Flame Alchemist, Roy Mustang, is joining the POP UP PARADE series! POP UP PARADE is a series of figures that are easy to collect with affordable prices and speedy releases! Each figure typically stands around 17-18cm in height and the series features a vast selection of characters from popular anime and game series, with many more to be added soon! From the popular anime series "Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood" comes a POP UP PARADE figure of the Flame Alchemist, Roy Mustang! Be sure to add him to your collection along with the other POP UP PARADE figures from "Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood"!"

"State Military Lieutenant Riza Hawkeye is joining the POP UP PARADE series! POP UP PARADE is a series of figures that are easy to collect with affordable prices and speedy releases! Each figure typically stands around 17-18cm in height and the series features a vast selection of characters from popular anime and game series, with many more to be added soon! From the popular anime series "Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood" comes a POP UP PARADE figure of Colonel Mustang's adjutant Riza Hawkeye! Riza has been created in POP UP PARADE form in a dignified standing pose. Be sure to add her to your collection along with the other POP UP PARADE figures from "Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood"!"