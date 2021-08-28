Funko Bakes Up Some Marvel Gingerbread Pops For Festival of Fun

Holiday cheer is just around the corner, and Funko is preparing fans for the holiday season with some new reveals. From new Pop styled ornaments to Pop wrapping paper, Funko is ready for a white Christmas. With Christmas on the horizon, that also means cookie season is almost here, giving us some baked goodies. Funko has cooked up a big batch of new Pops for a holiday 2021 including a huge set of Marvel Comics Gingerbread Cookie Pops. Your favorite Marvel heroes and villains are back but in delicious cookie form with 10 new Pop Vinyls. This cookie wave will consist of Captain America, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Hulk, Scarlet Witch, Thor, Thor with Sprinkles aka Diamond Collection, and Thanos.

I have always thought holiday themed collectibles were very cheesy, but Funko is cooking up some success with these. These Marvel Comics Gingerbread Cookies feature a simple design but add this extra flair that really makes them pop. From Captain America to the feisty Black Panther cookie, each design will be a fun addition to any Marvel fan's collection. Unlike the previous winter clothes and peppermint holiday stylings we have got in the past, these cookie creations are something new. These will be a great party decoration for home or offices, a nice holiday gift for family and friends, and even nice Pop for your Funko Marvel Pop collection. All of these common Pops are up for pre-order right here, with them set to arrive just before the holiday season with an October 2021 drop. We should expect Sprinkle Thor to hit stores and Thanos to release online around the October time frame as well. Be on the lookout for more Festival of Fun Funko reveals with new Harry Potter, Funko Soda, and more coming soon.