Funko ECCC Reveals – Thundarr the Barbarian and MOTU

Emerald City Comic Con might have been postponed to December 2021, but Funko is continuing on with the March convention. They have announced that they will have another Virtual Convention that will be packed with fun for all Funko Fanatics. Of course, the biggest things fans want to see are the Pop exclusive for this year's Emerald City Comic Con and Funko devices by taking fans back to the 80s. Up first is Masters of the Universe, who is getting a nice variety of collectibles for the series with new Sodas, PEZ, and a Pop. Man-At-Arms and Kobra Khan will be getting the Funko Soda treatment; both will have chase variants and be limited to only 7,500 pieces. Kobra Khan and Spikor will be bundled together for a special 1,000 piece limited edition PEZ set that will be exclusive to ECCC (which usually means only of the Funko Shop). Lastly, the deadly Mantenna will be getting his own Pop debut for Masters of the Universe, which will be a real treat for many fans who can acquire him.

The next franchise is Thundar the Barbarian, who is back for one last adventure to your Funko Pop collection. The galaxies trio is back for Emerald City Comic Con with the debut of Pops for Thudarr, Ookla the Mok, and Princess Ariel. Packed with detail and color, fans of Thundar the Barbarian will not want to miss out on these truly unique collectibles. It is crazy that the entire wave will be an Emerald City Exclusive, which means this will most like be found exclusive to the Funko Shop. Some of these reveals could be shared retailer exclusives, so stay tuned for more information as it comes from Funko. Will you be getting the Emerald City Exclusive Thundarr and Masters of the Universe Pops?