Funko Announces Pop Vinyls for White Men Can't Jump

The 90's are calling as Funko is taking us back to 1992 with their newest Funko Fair Movie reveal. The sports comedy film White Men Can't Jump is back and is getting some brand new collectibles. White Men Can't Jump is a story about the former college basketball player to hustles streetball players due to the stereotypical rule of white men can't jump. After meeting another player, things get risky as they team up to hustle more players. The story is a wild ride, and both main characters Billy Hoyle (Woody Harrelson) and Sidney Deane (Wesley Snipes), are ready to hit the streetball court once again with these amazing Pop designs. Both rocking those 90's clothes, these con artists are about to be the newest Pop addition in your movie collection. Both characters are holding a basketball and are ready to take your money.

White Men Can't Jump is a fun film that is packed with a nice refreshing take of the sports comedy genre for its time. Plus, with big names like Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes in it you know it would be good. It is interesting that Funko decided to create Pop of these characters as I did not think it was a film that needed them. However, one of the biggest things that pulled me into Funko was the fact that they made collectibles for movies, games, and tv series that did not have any. That tradition continues here, and fans will be able to buy them both as a single release or a special exclusive 2-pack that will hit Target. Fans can find the White Men Can't Jump Pops from Funko up for pre-order here, as well as other Funko Fair reveals. Stay tuned for more Funko Fair Pop movie reveals as they are announced throughout the day.