New Pokemon Funko Pops Revealed and Mew Has Arrived

Funko continues to wanna make them all as they announce new Pokémon Pop vinyls. Four new Pokémon designs have been unveiled, giving fans some iconic pocket monsters from the first generation of games. Kicking things out first is the 25th Anniversary Pikachu Pop. This design is the exact same one as the Pikachu that started all the crazies back in the day that was the Target exclusive. It will also feature the very first Funko Pop Pokémon sticker on the window packaging showing an adorable Pikachu logo for those sticker collectors out there. Funko is giving a Thunderstone this time as the Pikachu evolution, Raichu gets its Funko Pop debut. He has a fun and electric design and will bring back many fond memories for fans of G1 Pokémon. The flaming horse Ponyta is running on in next, with this beautifully detailed and fun Funko Pop. Last but not least, we are getting a new legendary Pokémon, as the mystical Mew has arrived in all of his adorable glory. This one does have a dynamic base showing him posed flying in the air as he should be.

Each of these new Funko Pop Pokémon designs is very well done and will be perfect additions to any Pokémon fan collection. It is nice that Funko is continuing with just the first generation a Pokemon, and I hope that we can see all 151 designs be released throughout the years. Mew is the coolest design of this wave, and this adorable little pocket monster definitely is added to my growing Pop collection. It is kind of nice that the Funko did release the Target exclusive Pikachu mold but added a silver deco to it, which will still keep the exclusivity in a rarity of the original release. Each of these new Funko Pop Pokémon figures will be released in February 2021, and fans will be able to find them up for pre-order already and located here. Will you be adding any of these to your growing collection? What pocket monsters do you want to see be released in the next wave?