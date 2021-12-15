Funko Reveals Exclusive Spider-Man vs. Sinister Six Pop Set

Over the past couple of years, Funko has had an excellent partnership with Amazon to deliver some great exclusive Pop Vinyls. One of the exclusive Pop vinyl lines has been a variety of connecting Deluxe Pops, which we have received for Star Wars and Marvel. Some of these include the Battle of Hoth, The Avengers, and Victory Shawarma. It looks like a new set of Deluxe connecting Pop sets is on the way, with Spider-Man taking on the Sinister Six. The series is titled the Beyond Amazing Collection, with each Deluxe Pop Vinyl coming in at $29.99, and there will be a total of seven Pops included. The first villain is on the way with Doctor Octopus in his classic Marvel Comics costume.

It does look like all the other iconic Spider-Man Sinister Six villains will arrive in a set which should include Vulture, Mysterio, Electro, Sandman, and possibly Kraven the Hunter. The far left silhouette is a mystery to me as it could possibly be Venom but, Kraven teh Hunter is one of the original members of the team and would make more sense. Of course, Spider-Man will be displayed in the middle of the set and most likely will be the final piece of the puzzle. Fans can start collecting the Beyond Amazing Collection Pops that are exclusive to Amazon right here. These Funko's usually ship out every other month, making this a massive and extensive collectible set to invest in, with the whole set taking over a year and $210 to finish it. In the end, it we will definitely be getting an incredible Spider-Man display piece for collectors, and fans will not want to miss out on it. Be sure to check out Spider-Man: No Way Home getting theaters this Friday to fill your missing spider void.