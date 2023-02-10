Funko Reveals New Overwatch 2 Action Figures Are On the Way New Overwatch collectibles are on the way as Funko announced they are brining new action figures to life from the new video game sequel

Overwatch 2 is finally here, as your favorite heroes and villains are back together for new adventures. While the game is not story based, the PVP game is beloved by many gamers and has some great lore from Blizzard. To help bring the game to life, it looks like some new figures are on the way from Funko of all places. We are not taking Pops or Soda but new articulated 3.75" action figures with three characters kicking off the series. Tracer, Genji, and Reaper are taking the fight off-screen with the first set of Overwatch 2 figures. Each of these characters will come in at 3.75" and will come with swappable hands and their signature weapons. Their designs are based on Overwatch 2 and will come in blister-style packaging. It seems we are really only seeing digital renders from Funko here, so only time will tell how good they will actually be. It has been quite some time since Overwatch has had some nice collectibles, so hopefully, these are good ones. These figures are priced at $14.99 each, and are set for a July 2023 release, and pre-orders can be found here.

The Battles of Overwatch Leap Off the Screen with Funko

"You can't escape death." Reaper, one of the deadliest beings on Earth, is ready to step between shadows into your Overwatch 2 collection. This articulated Reaper measures approximately 3 3/4-inches tall and comes packaged in a blister card. Includes 2x pairs of interchangeable hands and 2x weapon accessories."

"Cheers, love! It's time to save the world!" Tracer is fully equipped and ready to "blink" through space and find her way into your Overwatch 2 collection. This articulated Tracer measures approximately 3 3/4-inches tall and comes packaged in a blister card. Includes 1x alternate head, 3x interchangeable hands and 2x weapon accessories."

"Peace returns to the those that wish for it." Genji is fully equipped and is ready to cut down enemies into your Overwatch 2 collection. This articulated Genji measures approximately 3 3/4-inches tall and comes packaged in a blister card. Includes 1x pair of interchangeable hands, 1x head accessory and 2x weapon accessories."

Posted in: Collectibles, Funko | Tagged: funko, overwatch