Funko Reveals New Pops with Make-A-Wish Foundation Partnership

More Pops! With Purpose are on the way from Funko as they announce a new partnership with the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Some of your favorite brands are back with Star Wars, Disney, and Marvel as they return with a new blue metallic deco. All of these Pops will have a special sticker and box art to help showcase that Funko has made a charitable donation to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. All of these Pops is set to release on April 29, 2022, with both an in-store and online presence, and all the Pops that collectors can acquire will include:

Pop! Disney: Make-A-Wish Disney Mickey Mouse (BoxLunch Exclusive)

Pop! Disney: Make-A-Wish Disney Minnie Mouse

Pop! Disney: Make-A-Wish Cheshire Cat

Pop! Disney: Make-A-Wish Sulley

Pop! Disney: Make-A-Wish Winnie the Pooh (Hot Topic Exclusive)

Pop! Marvel: Make-A-Wish Iron Man (Funko Web Exclusive)

Pop! Marvel: Make-A-Wish Spider-Man

Pop! Star Wars: Make-A-Wish BB-8

Pop! Star Wars: Make-A-Wish Stormtrooper (GameStop Exclusive)

Make-A-Wish Foundation is a powerful initiative, and it really is a way to help children's dreams come true. These Pops! With Purpose are a nice way to show you support for the campaign and get a nice cool collectible out of it. No matter what, Funko will be donating $150,000 to the Foundation, making sure that they do their part to help any kid in need. Collectors can read the announcement for the release below and be sure to check out the entire Press Release for the new Make-A-Wish/Funko partnership right here. Pre-orders for these Pops are not live just yet, but collectors will be able to find them here and here when World Wish Day arrives in April 2022.

EVERETT, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Funko, Inc. ("Funko," or the "Company") (Nasdaq: FNKO), a leading pop culture lifestyle brand, in partnership with Make-A-Wish, today announced the newest Pops! With Purpose product assortment featuring iconic Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm characters. Each Pop! With Purpose figure sold will feature a designated sticker and box art indicating that Funko has made a charitable donation to the organization. The new collectibles line will be available online and in stores on April 4 leading up to World Wish Day on April 29.

"Funko understands the importance of giving back by supporting causes that are close to the hearts of our employees, fans and the greater community," said Andrew Perlmutter, Chief Executive Officer at Funko. "We are honored to support Make-A-Wish's efforts as they work around the clock to fulfill children's wishes." Regardless of sales, Funko will donate $150,000 to Make-A-Wish to help fulfill the life-changing wishes of children with critical illnesses. In collaboration with GameStop®, Funko will also be launching in-store activations for Make-A-Wish recipients at select GameStop stores nationwide during the month of April.