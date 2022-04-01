Funko Reveals New Pride Collection Pops Featuring DC Comics

More Pops! With Purpose has been announced as Funko teams up with the It Gets Better Project. Supporting the LGBTQ+ community, these Pops are releasing as part of their Pride Collection featuring rainbow deco. We step into Gotham this time with three new Pops featuring LGBTQ+ characters from the Dark Knight stomping ground. This line up will consist of Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, and Tim Drake Robin, who will get a solo Pop as well as a bundle Walmart exclusive 3-pack. The It Gets Better Project helps uplift, empower, and connect the LGBTQ+ youth all over the world and Funko has made a donation to the project. These DC Comics Pride Collection Pops are set to release in July 2022, and pre-orders are four right here. Check out the original Blog post here and check out all the world-changing power for the It Gets Better Project here.

"To show our support of the LGBTQ+ community we're continuing the Pride collection through our Pops! With Purpose initiative. Introduced in 2021, Pops! With Purpose ties some of the world's most beloved characters in Funko Pop! aesthetic with philanthropic causes that are important to our company, community, and fans."

"Our Pops! With Purpose Pride collection is a celebration of inclusivity and acceptance. Funko fully supports the LGBTQ+ community and rejects intolerance and discrimination. At Funko, fun is for EVERYONE! In celebration of Pride, a donation has been made to the It Gets Better Project, an organization that uplifts, empowers, and connects LGBTQ+ youth around the globe, in coordination with this program. Show your support and pride with the special edition rainbow collectible of DC's Poison Ivy, Harley Quinn and Robin. You can also boost your collection by adding the Walmart exclusive 3-pack of Pop! Poison Ivy, Pop! Harley Quinn, and Pop! Robin to your set."