Funko Announces Exclusive Star Wars Duel of Fates Pop Vinyl Series

Funko has revealed that a new set of Star Wars Pops is on the way with three exclusive Deluxe Pops sets. Coming to us from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, Darth Maul, Qui-Gon Jinn, and Obi-Wan Kenobi are back again as collectors can recreate the iconic Duel of Fates battle. The connecting Funko Star Wars set will take roughly six months to complete, with each one of these pieces releasing every other month with Darth Maul kicking off the set. The Generator Room comes to life with this display from the purple energy tubes to the wide balcony as the Duel of Fates rages on.

It is unclear what Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi will look like, but once they are finally displayed it will be a truly incredible Star Wars collectible. Fans of The Phantom Menace will not want to miss out on owning this beauty, and each one of these Star Wars: Duel of the Fates Deluxe Pops will be priced at $29.99 each. Pre-orders are already live for Darth Maul, and they can be found located right exclusively through Amazon right here with an April 2022 release. Be sure to check out the upcoming Spider-Man vs. The Sinister Six Beyond Amazing Collection if you need another connection Funko set. I am glad these connecting Pop sets are still coming out as they bring the world of Funko to life in a new dynamic way, capturing iconic characters and scenes in iconic Funko form.

"The STAR WARS, Duel of the Fates Funko Pop! Deluxe Collection is a new set of 3 combinable bobbleheads, starting with the Pop! Deluxe Darth Maul! This collection will capture the iconic moment from STAR WARS: THE PHANTOM MENACE. When all the bobbleheads are combined, they will create a cohesive shelf display to set the scene! Vinyl bobblehead is approximately 5.75-inches tall and 4.5-inches long."