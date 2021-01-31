Funko Fair Weekend Recap – We Get Animated With New Reveals

We are diving into the world of animation as we continue our Funko Fair coverage recap. Oddly enough, the animation event started with the debut of new Pops for the upcoming monster movie Godzilla Vs. Kong. There will be 11 Pop in this wave, with 5 being normal releases as well as four that will be getting large and in charge as 10" designs. This movie was meant to get big, and these 10" designs will be necessary collectibles for any fan of Godzilla or King Kong. Speaking of larger than life, Clifford the Big Red Dog made his Pop debut at the Fair during the animation panel too. Clifford will be getting two Pops with an exclusive flocked version going Hot Topic as a common version that will feature his human companion, Emily. Avatar the Last Airbender also made an appearance at the Fair with a new set of Pop Pins with a chance at an Aang Chase Variant.

The Animation reveals continues as we get new Pops for Minions: The Rise of Gru. Some of your favorite minions are back with new molds, glow-in-the-dark variants, and a 10" that will skate into your collection with ease. We also go some very interesting additions to the set of animation reveals with Pop debuts for Line Friends as well as cartoon classics like Dilbert and Super Chicken. However, one of the biggest reveals was the debut of Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends. Some of your favorite characters of the Cartoon Network series are back with Mac, Bloo, and two different versions of Eduardo getting pop-ified. This one Pop series we hope continues, so hopefully, we can get Wilt, Coco, and Cheese designs in the future.

You can't have a day of animation reveals without talking about Rick and Morty, and they, of course, made an appearance with 7 new Pops coming. Fans will be glad to get their hands on Queen Summer, Rick and Morty with Glorzo's, Evil Morty, and even a 10" Bathromaw Dragon Pop. There will also be two retailer exclusives, with one going to Target and another going exclusively to the FunkoShop at a future date. Lastly, following in the footsteps of Rick and Morty is the new Hulu animated series Solar Opposites. The whole gang is getting the Pop treatment with Terry, Korvo, Jesse, and Yumyulack, which is all set to release in June 2021.

The day of Animation Fair reveals was very well done, even with its odd set of reveals. My personal favorite is Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends, as it is such a great series and will be a must-have for fans of the series. The Godzilla vs. Kong Pops are a surprise to include in this day, but the entire wave is badass, and the 10" figure will be excellent for Pop pictures. The Walmart exclusive City Light variants are pretty unique, and they will be great to see up close once they release. All of the common Fair releases are already up for pre-order, and fans can find them all located here. Some of the retailer exclusive are starting to go up as well, so make sure to find yours and secure it before it's too late.