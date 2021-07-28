Funko's New TMNT NTFs Introduce Gambling Into Pop Collecting

After months of waiting, Funko has finally unveiled its game-changing concept of collecting into the world of NFTs. The company has unveiled their very first Funko Digital Pops, with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles heading exclusively to the WAX platform. NFTs are non-fungible tokens that give collectors new digital collectibles capturing the classic Pop design. Digital collectibles are the newest craze, and Funko is taking full advantage of the hype and taking it to the next level by offering real physical Pop Vinyls to lucky customers. The way it will work is on August 3, 2021, two packs of TMNT Digital Pops will release with a simple 5-pack for $9.99 and a 17-pack for $29.99.

As you can see above, some of your favorite Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back with allies and villains at their side. Six rarities can be found with Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Grail. Both Legendary and Grail NFTs will be able to be cashed in for an actual physical Pop to whoever owns the property after 120 Days. There will be a total of 600 Cards to collect with the CHANCE to obtain a Legendary at 1.63% and an Epic at 0.37%. You are not at all guaranteed a physical product making this simply a gambling hustle from Funko to dish out very rare 1,467 or less piece Pop Vinyls for "free."

TMNT is a great way to kick off this brand new idea to consumers, but I personally believe this is a sad way to pull in money. The only appeal to Funko's NTF program is the 1.63 – 0.37% chance to pull a limited edition Pop. While some fans will be lucky and get one for $29.99 or less, others will possibly own 876 April O'Neal Commons and not a single Legendary or Epic. The issue with Digital Collectibles is there is nothing to show for it, but with a physical Pop, you can show it off, re-sell it, and watch the value grow. Funko's Mystery Minis are always appealing because no matter what, you get to take something home; it might not be the one you want, but you paid $4.99 and have something in hand to show for it.

NFTs are a brand new concept, and with them and the rise in popularity with digital currency; it is a smart business tactic. Collectors will eat up this concept with the attempt to gamble their money away for that Black Light Bebop with that NFT sticker. Funko Cards are not a new concept and were introduced back with the Entertainment Earth Exclusive Avengers: Endgame Pop Vinyls. I would love to see this concept reintroduced but with a physical promotion with card packs inserted into actual Pop Vinyls. Think of it as winning a Golden Ticket; one of the cards out there will give you a super rare Pop that can be redeemed straight from the Funko Shop. This would allow for the cards to be collected by fans and gives special collectors a chance at winning an incredible Grail. You could even start it with Marvel Battleworld Card Packs that are included with the physical game bundles, giving fans a special I Love You 3000 Iron Man mini.

A concept like this will easily increase sales with Funko while giving fans the ability to collect a physical Pop, physical Pop Cards, and giving them a chance at a new Grail. I love the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as much as the next guy, but I will not drop hundreds of dollars on a Loot Box. These NFT "Mystery Boxes" will be a hit for fans who love the digital realm but kind of spit in the face for dedicated TMNT collectors giving them an impossible task. Even a TMNT Freddy Funko is being offered to collectors who collect all 600 NFT cards at all rarities. This means Freddy fans will have to spend easily $1,500 to get every card, and that is only if luck is on their side. For fans who want to know more, they can read the Funko Blog post here, and they can find out how to join WAX Digital here.

Posted in: Collectibles, Funko | Tagged: funko, gambling, nft, tmnt