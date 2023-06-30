Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Beast Kingdom, disney, Gargoyles

Gargoyles Goliath Goes Black and White with New Beast Kingdom Figure

Beast Kingdom is unleashing the leader of the Gargoyles one again with a new special color variant of their Dynamic 8ction Heroes figure

Beast Kingdom is back with a brand Dynamic 8ction Heroes figure from the hit animated series Gargoyles. Goliath has returned, but this time with a new special edition deco that turns the Gargoyles back into stone. In the series, these creatures only come to life at night, and this variant brings the sun up or turns your TV black and white. Goliath will come in at 8″ tall, will feature about 26 points of articulation, and will have a light-up ability with his eyes. As for accessories, Beast Kingdom has included some swappable hands, two different head sculpts, and a dynamic stone display base. Relive the action from 1994 with this classic Disney cartoon figure that also features wings and fabric elements, bringing the hero to life once again. Goliath will be priced at $99.99 and will be limited to only 999 pieces. Beast Kingdom is releasing him as a PX Previews Exclusive, and he is set for an August 2023 release, which can be found here.

DAH-034SP Gargoyles Goliath Special Color SDCC 2023

"1994 saw the launch of Disney's Gargoyles, a fun animated show that took a new approach to serialized tv. Each episode was an independent story, with the overarching links created between the many interesting characters that filled the world of the nocturnal creatures. Beast Kingdom's highly articulable 'Dynamic 8ction Heroes' DAH is back with a new and limited beastly design. 'The DAH-034 Gargoyles Goliath special color' brings one of the main characters from the show to life with detailed design and around twenty-six points of articulation for fans to enjoy! This limited edition release is based on the stone colored statue from the show."

"With a mixture of detailed paintwork and real fabric for the cloak and trousers, the impressive addition also includes led-light functions for the eyes, perfectly recreating Goliaths intense stare! Three replaceable head sculpts, three pairs of hands and stone designed base allows fans to recreate memorable moments from Disney's dark yet fun animated show. Take home a little Gargoyle fun today, only from an official Beast Kingdom outlet."

DAH-034SP Gargoyles Goliath Special Color with Included Accessories：

DAH designed body with around 26 points of articulation

Two (2) Goliath head sculpts (Closed eye, Angry Face with light up function)

LED-Light function in eyes

Three (3) pairs of replacement hands (Fist, open hand, gripped)

wings spread

Trousers made of real fabric

Limited edition special stone designed base, with bracket

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!