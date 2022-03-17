Gentle Giant Reveals Exclusive The Mandalorian & Grogu Mini Bust

Gentle Giant Ltd. is celebrating St. Patricks Day in style as they reveal a new limited edition Star Wars statue. Coming straight off the screen, The Mandalorian and Grogu are back from the hit Disney+ series, The Mandalorian. Standing at 6" tall, Mando is depicted in his Beskar Armor once again as he holds The Child in his left hand. With a blaster at the ready, this iconic Star Wars bounty hunter is ready for his next mission and to join your growing collection.

All of The Mandalorian's details come to life with this statue, and that metallic Beskar shine remains the same. He seems to be displayed on top of a bounty hunter Guild puck, which really is a perfect way to capture some of the show's iconic scenes. The statue will be limited to only 3,000 pieces making this definitely a hot ticket item for dedicated Mandalorian fans. Pre-orders for the Gentle Giant Ltd. Limited Edition Star Wars are live right here for $120 with a Fall 2022 release. Be sure to check out all of the other Star Wars: The Mandalorian statues and busts also coming soon from Gentle Giant.

"Star Wars: The Mandalorian™ – The Mandalorian™ with Grogu™ Mini Bust – St Patrick's Day Exclusive – Time for the wearin' o' the green! In honor of St. Patrick's Day, the green-skinned Grogu returns to Gentle Giant Ltd. as part of an all-new Star Wars mini-bust! With a blaster in one hand and Grogu in the other, the Mandalorian is ready to take on all comers in this approximately 6-inch resin mini-bust. Straight out of the Disney+ TV series, the Beskar-clad Din Djarin is fiercely protective of his small, green companion in this 1/6 scale sculpture. Limited to only 3,000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Shipping in Fall 2022!"