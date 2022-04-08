Ghost Face Slays Again with New Scream Statue from PCS Collectibles

Out of all the horror icons out there, Ghost Face was one that really stood out. The whole Scream franchise flipped the horror game on its head by changing the rules. Ghost Face is a killer that knows the rules and how to make his own, making him a truly deadly serial killer out there. PCS Collectibles has revealed their new 1:3 Scale Statue as Ghost Face is on the hunt once again with this deadly 29.5" tall statue. Breaking through a window, this killer features fabric and sculpted elements with added wiring for customizable posing. Scream fans will fall in love with the iconic mask, and Sideshow Collectibles even has some exclusive swappable parts for him. A bloody mask and bloody knife will amp up the deadly nature of Ghost Face, making this a killer statue for any horror collection. Priced at $1,335 or $1,385, horror fans can pre-order this 1:3 Scale Scream Statue right here with a May – July 2023 release. What is your favorite scary movie?

"The face of fear is here! Sideshow and Premium Collectibles Studio present the Ghost Face 1:3 Scale Statue, an iconic addition to any horror enthusiast's collection. Ghost Face's elongated expression and haunting reaper robes are an undeniable staple of the Halloween season. When you see this costumed killer coming your way, you'd better run for your life! The Ghost Face 1:3 Scale Statue measures 29.5" tall, 16" wide, and 13" deep as the villain leaps through a shattered French window in pursuit of his prey. The figure wields his signature knife, and a voice modifier proximity accessory can be placed anywhere along the base to up the scare factor."

"The mixed media Ghost Face Statue features sculpted details and tailored fabric elements to give the horror collectible an added element of dynamism. The figure's mask, pants, and boots are all sculpted while the black fabric cloak, hood, gloves, and sleeves are all tailored to recreate the costume's deathly appearance. Wiring in the hood and sleeves allows for posing the material to give Ghost Face a sense of movement. Additionally, the white curtains of the busted window background are fabric with wire support for posing as the killer makes his surprise attack on unsuspecting victims."

"The Sideshow Exclusive Edition of the Ghost Face Statue includes a swap-out bloody mask and bloody knife. Cut to the chase in your collection with these absolutely killer alternate display options you won't find anywhere else. Scares are always in season! Bring home a titan of terror and add the Ghost Face 1:3 Scale Statue by Premium Collectibles Studio to your collection today."