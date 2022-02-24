GI Joe 40th Anniversay Livestream Reveals New Classified Figures

GI Joe fans were glued to their phones for the last hour or so, as the Hasbro Joe team held their second livestream of the year. Plenty was shown and discussed, from Classified Series reveals, O-ring preorders, blast effects, multi-packs, Super7 ReAction figures, and tons more. New preorders will go up today, but more on that below. Let's go over what was shown GI Joe fans.

Tons Of GI Joe Reveals

First up, Super7's third wave of ReAction figures will include new variations of Snake Eyes, Cobra Commander, Baroness, and the first figures of Duke and Roadblock.

For new figures reveals in the Classified line, on the Cobra side we will have a Crimson Guard figure, a Python Patrol Viper, Doctor Mindbender, and a sick-looking Zarana. On the GI Joe side, we will have Tiger Force Bazooka and Recondo, Dusty, and Kamakura in quite the surprise. These are renders only, final figures and preorders will be later.

Goin up for preorder today however will be several things. In the regular GI Joe Classified line, Stalker, Xamot, and Tomax will be available basically wherever you usually preorder toys. The Viper three pack, featuring the new box design that features no plastic, will be up on Pulse and Amazon, and the new O-Ring Cobra Trooper two pack will be up on Pulse exclusively. That will happen at 1 PM EST.

Also going up on Pulse today is a new GI Joe crossover with transformers, as a Megatron HISS Tank pack with an O-Ring on card Baroness in the package was revealed. The best part to me is that eithe rin robot mode of in bot mode, Baroness can ride shotgun on Megatron.

Again, the things that are going up for preorder today will start at 1 PM EST at places like Hasbro Pulse. Yo Joe!