New GI Joe Retro Collection Has Arrived from Hasbro

Hasbro continues to celebrate the legacy of GI Joe with some new Retro Collection figures. These 3.75-inch figure stays true to that iconic first line of figures but features some new design and detail. Three solo figures were announced and the return of a classic GI Joe vehicle. Destro, Roadblock, and Scarlett return once again all with updated mold and corresponding accessories. They will all be a feature in classic retro packaging with a card back and will include a display base perfect for out of package collectors. The excitement for the Joes does not stop there as Cobra returns with their classic F.A.N.G chopper that includes a Cobra pilot. The Legacy of Joe continues with these amazing figures that old and new fans will not want to miss.

The G.I. Joe Retro Collection is exclusive to Walmart and can be found here. Each figure is priced at $12.99 and they are all set to release in January 2021. Get your pre-orders in while you can both Classified and Retro collection are hot ticket items lately so secure them to save yourself the hassle of finding them in-store.

RETRO COLLECTION: The G.I. Joe Retro Collection is inspired by the rich past of G.I. Joe, celebrating the over-50-year legacy of the brand with classic figure design and detailing

CLASSIC-INSPIRED RETRO PACKAGING: G.I. Joe Retro 3.75-inch-scale figures and vehicles are presented in packaging that features original retro Hasbro branding (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.)

ICONIC G.I. JOE VEHICLE: This toy Cobra F.A.N.G. vehicle with enemy pilot is inspired by the vehicle in the G.I. Joe universe, and makes a great gift for G.I. Joe collectors and fans ages 4 and up

HIGHLY POSEABLE WITH CLASSIC DETAILING: The Cobra Pilot action figure features classic detailing and multiple points of articulation for dramatic action poseability (some poses may require additional support)

YO JOE!: Fans and collectors can imagine heroic action and adventure with the Destro toy featuring 5 character-inspired accessories