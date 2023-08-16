Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: Concorde, lego, LEGO Icons

Go Supersonic with the New LEGO Icons Set Featuring the Concorde

It is time to blast off and in luxury with LEGO as they bring the impressive craftmanship of the Concorde luxury airliner

It is time to take off and build a piece of technological history with LEGO's newest LEGO Icons set. Reach new heights with a masterfully crafted replica of the world famous supersonic commercial passenger airplane, the Concorde. This bad boy was designed in France and Great Britain in 1969 and reached 60,000 feet altitude to speed up travel. The Concorde ran for 27 years, and LEGO has brought the plane out of retirement for this LEGO Ideas 2,083 piece set. Clear the runway as this plane replica measures 6" tall, 41.5" long, and 17" wide. Master Builders will be able to build the seating area, signature tilting nose, a landing gear and showcase it on an excellent aerial display base. Fans can bring home the Concorde for $199.99, with the plane landing on September 7, 2023, right here.

Sky is the Limit with the LEGO Icons Concorde

"Embark on a supersonic journey with the LEGO® Icons Concorde (10318) model building set for adults. Take time out for a mindful building experience as you craft a detailed replica model of the world's most famous supersonic commercial passenger airplane. Just like the real-life Anglo-French passenger jet, this detailed replica model has a tiltable droop nose, functioning landing gear, a retractable tail bumper wheel, delta wings with movable elevons and hinged upper and lower rudders."

"It also features an accessible seating area and comes with a stand for display in flight, takeoff or landing modes. Discover a space for relaxation with this collectible building set, a top gift idea for fans of Concorde and model aircraft. Check out the inspiring range of LEGO building projects for adults."

Enjoy a relaxing journey – Discover a space for relaxation with the LEGO® Icons Concorde (10318) building project for adults

What's in the box? – Everything you need to construct a detailed LEGO® replica model of Concorde, the world's most famous supersonic commercial passenger airplane

Features – Includes a tiltable droop nose, functioning landing gear, a retractable tail bumper wheel, delta wings with movable elevons, hinged upper and lower rudders and an accessible seating area

Build and display – This collectible model comes with a stand for display in flight, takeoff or landing modes

A gift idea for aircraft lovers – Give this LEGO® Icons building set as a gift for adult fans of Concorde and model airplanes

Digital building instructions – The LEGO® Builder app features a digital version of the building instructions included with this set

Dimensions – Measures over 6 in. (15 cm) high, 41.5 in. (105 cm) long and 17 in. (43 cm) wide

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!