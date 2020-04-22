God of War Kratos Goes Life Size with Gaming Heads Bust

Gaming Heads has announced a new life size bust from the hit PlayStation 4 game God of War (2018) and BOY it is amazing. The game just recently hit its two year anniversary so it is no surprise that new collectibles are dropping once again. This time, Gaming Heads is bringing the mighty god killer alive with a new life size bust statue. The statue will be 25" tall and will show off the bearded Kratos with parts of his Norse inspired landscape outfit. The statue will have a nice hand numbered display base as this piece is only limited to only 500 pieces.

The Kratos bust is very realistic with a nice elegant sculpt on his head and deep details on his face. Hell, you can even see the wrinkles on his face and the skin deep pores details on his head. Gaming Heads put a lot of dedicated time and effort into this God of War bust and would be appreciated by any fan. The life size God of War Kratos Bust is priced at $799.99 and payment plans are available. No release date was given but you can find them located here for pre-order.

"We will be the gods we choose to be, not those who have been. Who I was is not who you will be. We must be better". "His vengeance against the Gods of Olympus years behind him, Kratos now lives as a man in the realm of Norse Gods and monsters. Gaming Heads is proud to present our Norse Era God of War Kratos life size bust. Using in-game files, this bust is cast from polystone resin and the finer details have been hand painted by Artisans*. The life size bust stands a massive 25 inches tall (as with our previous Kratos bust). It includes deluxe full-colour packaging, a hand numbered base and a validation card that allows you to purchase the same edition number of future releases in our God of War collection."

Limited to 500 units only.

Height: 66cm (approx.)

Length: 38cm (approx.)

Width: 48cm (approx.)