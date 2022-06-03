Godzilla 1995 & Mechagodzilla Join Super7's Toho Ultimates Line

Godzilla fans have two more additions to the new Toho Ultimates line from Super7. The company has opened preorders on Godzilla 1995, or "burning Godzilla" as many call him, and Mechagodzilla, surely one of the most anticipated figures when the line was first teased. Each figure is over eight inches tall, with Mecha clocking in at nine inches. Each feature fantastic sculpted details and swappable parts. 1995 comes with smoke pieces, while Mecha comes with the Garuda Jet and much more. Each figure will cost you $85, and shipping is planned for the summer of 2023. You can see them both below and get a preorder in right here.

The Sky Is The Limit For Godzilla, Super7, and Toho

"Toho ULTIMATES! Wave 2 includes two more iconic characters from the Heisei Era: "Burning" Godzilla, as seen in the 1995 film Godzilla vs. Destoroyah, and Mechagodzilla from the 1993 film Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla II!"

"Even the mighty Godzilla has its limits, and exposure to the high-purity uranium deposits on Birth Island and the resulting fission reaction has him looking more than just hot under the collar! Measuring 8" tall, 4.5" wide, and a monstrous 14" long to the tip of its tail, this highly articulated Toho ULTIMATES! figure of "Burning" Godzilla is inspired by the 1995 film Godzilla vs. Destoroyah. Including interchangeable heads & hands and smoke effect accessories, this is one hot-looking figure! Be sure to get this made-to-order ULTIMATES! Godzilla 1995 figure before the chance to add it to your collection is extinguished for good!"

Accessories:

2x interchangeable heads 1x Neutral head 1x Screaming head

6x interchangeable hands 2x claw hands 2x fist hands 2x expressive claw hands

4x Smoke effect

"Will Mechagodzilla – who has been created from the remains of Mecha-King Ghidorah by the UN Godzilla Countermeasures Center – be up to the task of defending Japan from big green and other kaiju?! Measuring 9" tall, 5.5" long, and 5" wide, this highly articulated Toho ULTIMATES! figure of Mechagodzilla is inspired by its appearance in the 1993 film Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla II and includes interchangeable heads & hands, the Garuda Jet (to create Super Mechagodzilla), and additional accessories. Even if you end up rooting for Godzilla in the end, this made-to-order ULTIMATES! Mechagodzilla Figure would be an amazing addition to your collection!"

Accessories:

3x interchangeable heads 1x Neutral head 1x Roaring head 1x Flight head

4x interchangeable hands 2x Open hands 2x Flight hands

1x Alternate stomach plate

1x Garuda Jet

2x Forearm tasers (Shock Anchors)

2x Jet thruster effects

