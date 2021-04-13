Godzilla Vs. Kong Playmates Figures Are Big Dumb Fun

Godzilla vs. Kong is now out, and by now, we know who won the epic smackdown between the biggest kaiju there is. I personally have not seen the film yet; I just have not had the time to sit down and watch. I know that I love Kong, though, so if he loses, I riot. Playmates has been putting out some awesome toys from the properties for a while now, thinking it was going to release last year. They have new stuff out right now, though, and they were nice enough to send over the new Battle Roar figures for us to check out.

Godzilla Vs. Kong Battle Roar Figures A Mixed Bag

I love the packaging; I am glad that Playmates resisted putting a plastic bubble on these; that would have been a huge waste of plastic material. And the zip ties holding them in place are so tight, they aren't going anywhere. And since these are Battle Roar figures with sound, check out a demo of them yelling down below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Godzilla Vs Kong Playmates Toys Demo (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XUSAHHkPsnk)

So you press the button, the mouth moves, and some sounds come out. There are multiple sound bites, so that is cool. And the button on Kong works really well. But the Godzilla one is a pain. It took over ten presses at first to get the thing to do anything, and that was both in and out of the package.

These things are a real mixed bag. Godzilla Vs. Kong is an epic battle and features dynamic fights on screen. So why would you make toys with such limited movement? These are a couple of many toys in the line, but these feature sounds as well and would be so much better with better articulation. For instance: Kong can't raise his right hand past his face and can't put it down either. Godzilla only looks straight up. There are no words for how frustrating that is. I love the LOOK of the toys, but the playability is a huge letdown.

These are cheap, however, and can withstand a beating. There are so many figures in this line that I would say forgo these two and grab some of the more articulated ones, even without the roaring feature. You can find these in Walmart stores now.