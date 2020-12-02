Demon Slayer Nezuko Kamado Unleashes Her Demons with Good Smile

The demons have been unleashed as Good Smile Company puts up pre-orders for the new deluxe figma from the hit anime series, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yiba. Demon Slayer has been getting a lot of collectibles lately, but this one really takes the cake. Straight from Max Factory, Nezuko Kamado is ready to kick butt and take names with this beautiful sculpted and articulated figure. This special deluxe version will come with three different interchangeable faceplates letting collectors display her with standard, demon face and a comical blank expression. Max Factory also included something unique to this Demon Slayer figure with interchangeable parts for her kimono letting fans create more dynamic scenes when posing her. Nezuko Kamado will also include a nice variety of interchangeable hands, including one featuring her exploding blood technique. Lastly, she will also come with a special box that can be carried by the Tanjiro figma figure on his back, allowing him to unleash her when necessary.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba fans will not want to miss out on this beautifully detailed and highly articulated figure. Nezuko Kamado is a big part of the Demon slayer story in will be a must-have figure for any collector. From the nice variety of interchangeable faces to the special accessories, she will really stand out in any anime fan's collection. The Nezuko Kamado Deluxe Demon Slayer figma from Max Factory will be priced at $99.99. She is set to release in September 2021, and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. Pre-orders will only stay open until January 13, 2021, so make sure you get your order in before it is too late.

"The demon girl who slays demons with her brother. From the popular anime series "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" comes a DX edition figma of Nezuko Kamado!"

Using the smooth yet posable joints of figma, you can create a variety of action-packed poses from the series.

A flexible plastic is used for important areas, allowing proportions to be kept without compromising posability.

She comes with two face plates—a gentle standard face and a demon face for combat scenes.

Optional parts include interchangeable kimono parts to recreate the dynamic appearance of her outfit in motion while in combat.

Additionally, the DX edition includes a comical blank expression, a special hand part to recreate her Exploding Blood technique, a sparkling effect part and the box Tanjiro carries on his back!

The box can be displayed on the back of figma Tanjiro Kamado (sold separately).

An articulated figma stand is included to display the figma in a variety of poses