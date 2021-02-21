Pokémon Rival Marnie Wants to Battle With Good Smile Company

It is time to battle your heart out as Good Smile Company announces the release of your rival from Pokémon Sword and Shield. Marnie is here in Nendoroid form as she chooses Morpeko with a Dusk Ball. The Pokémon character later becomes the Gym Leader of Dark-type Pokémon in her home town of Spikemuth. This fun and unique character help you on your journey to becoming a Pokémon Master and a necessary piece of any Sword and Shield collection. Marnie is highly articulated and detailed capture her gothic look straight from the game. She will come with three different face plates showing off smiling, standard, and sad expressions. For accessories, she will get a display base, a Morpeko, and a Dusk Ball allowing Pokémon fans to capture plenty of iconic poses from the game.

Good Smile Company did an amazing job bringing this trainer to life, and I hope we can see more Pokémon trainers in the future. The Morpeko accessory is an excellent touch and a key piece to displaying Marnie with style. Fans who want something a little different can also get a variant Morpeko (Hangry Mode) if they purchase her from the Pokémon Center Online store. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but fans will be able to find her and other trainer Nendoroids from Good Smile Company located here.

"I've gotta win this if I'm gonna be the Champion! I'm comin' at ya with everythin' I've got!" From the popular game "Pokémon Sword and Shield" comes a Nendoroid of the main character's rival Marnie! Optional parts include Marnie's Morpeko as well as a Dusk Ball. Enjoy recreating her unique Poké Ball throwing pose in Nendoroid form! Be sure to add her to your collection!"