Hagrid Prepares for Halloween with New Statue from Iron Studios

Coming from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter is Hagrid from Iron Studios. A brand new magical statue has appeared for fans that stands at 10" tall. The statue shows off the groundskeeper Rubeus Hagrid surrounded by pumpkins. Going off the movies, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban features pumpkins at the hut. They were quite the snack for Buckbeak during the film and now fans can capture that fun harvesting season with this statue. Iron Studios captures some of the likenesses of actor Robbie Coltrane and capture that iconic look of Hagrid in this collectible.

The Harry Potter legacy continues with Iron Studios and fans will not want to miss out on these. With the high-quality Iron Studios is known for and some new pose design, Harry Potter fans can expect some great new collectibles years after the books and films ended. The Wizarding World of Harry Potter Hagrid Deluxe Art Scale 1/10 Statue from Iron Studios is priced at $199.99. He is expected to release in June 2021 and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here.

"At its base, surrounded by some giant pumpkins, food for some magical creatures, in its vegetable garden next to its hut where some crows rest, the gentle Hogwarts giant gamekeeper contemplates quietly resting his big fists on his belt, beside the stake with the chain used to contain his pet hippogriff Buckbeak. In this way we present "Hagrid Deluxe Statue – Harry Potter – Art Scale 1/10" by Iron Studios.

Rubeus Hagrid, played by actor Robbie Coltrane, better known by his surname, "Hagrid", was a half-giant wizard, who in the past was a student at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, a member of Gryffindor. In his third year, he was found guilty of the crime of opening the Chamber of Secrets and releasing his pet achromatula that attacked several Muggle-born students which eventually resulted in the death of one of them. Although his wand was broken, and he was expelled, he was trained to be the game warden at Hogwarts and earned the right to live on the school grounds at the request of Albus Dumbledore. Hagrid was tasked with re-introducing Harry Potter to the wizarding world and he ended up becoming his friend and protector."

Limited edition

Based on original movie references

Made in polystone

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 10.6 in (H) x 7.8 in (W) x 6 in (L)

Product Weight: 5 lbs

Release schedule: Second quarter of 2021