Diamond Announces Exclusives for Halloween Comicfest 2020

Diamond has released some news for their upcoming Halloween Comicfest 2020 Exclusives. Three collectible have appeared so far including a new statue and two new Vinimates. Each one of these collectibles will be very limited this year compared to years past. The first Diamond exclusive is Buffy the Vampire Slayer Vinimate based on her Graduation Day appearance. Wearing her red trenchcoat and weapon in hand, Buffy is limited to only 1,500 pieces and she is priced at $9.99. The next Vinimate is the Clown Queen of Crime, Harley Quinn. This figure will be limited to only 1,000 pieces and she is shown in here New 52 outfit. She will come with her trust mallet and she is also priced at $9.99. The final Diamond collectible is the best of the lot as Carnage makes his dreaded appearance. This statue glows in the dark and will be limited to only 1,500 pieces. The statue is 9 inches tall and the whole statue is cast in glowing material for the ultimate Carnage experience. This will be one of the highlights of the Halloween Comicfest 2020 and will be priced at $49.99.

All of these collectibles will be able to be found at your local comic shop. They are all set to release in Halloween 2020 on October 31st. Each collection carries its own love for Halloween and will be highlight pieces for any collectors collection. The limited-edition number is very low so the hunt for these pieces will be real this fall. The Diamond does still have normal non-glow Carnage statues that you will be able to find here.

HCF 2020 Buffy the Vampire Slayer Vinimates Graduation Day Buffy Vinyl Figure. A Diamond Select Toys release! This Halloween, it's also Graduation Day! A Halloween Comicfest 2020 exclusive, the Graduation Day Buffy Vinimate depicts her in her iconic red trenchcoat, from the famous episode where she took on the Mayor. Measuring approximately 4 inches tall, this vinyl figure has an articulated neck for additional posing options, and comes packaged in a full-color window box. Limited to 1,500 pieces. Designed by Barry Bradfield! (Item #JAN208169, SRP: $9.99)

HCF 2020 DC Comic Vinimates Harley Quinn Vinyl Figure. A Diamond Select Toys release! What's black and white and orange all over? Harley Quinn in this exclusive Vinimates vinyl figure! Only available at participating retailers, Harley wields her giant mallet and trades her red for orange for one day only in this Halloween Comicfest 2020 exclusive! Measuring approximately 4 inches tall, this Vinimate comes packaged in a full-color window box. Limited to 1,000 pieces. Designed by Barry Bradfield! (Item #FEB209108, SRP: $9.99)

HCF 2020 Marvel Comic Gallery Glow-in-the-Dark Carnage PVC Diorama. A Diamond Select Toys release! Get ready for a night of Carnage! Retailers participating in Halloween Comicfest 2020 will have an extra-scary offering this year, as Carnage goes glow-in-the-dark for one night only! Cast in glowing red material with black paint details, Carnage will light up the night with fright in this approximately 9-inch diorama. Cast in high-quality PVC, this 1/8 scale diorama comes packaged in a full-color window box and is limited to only 1,500 pieces. Designed by Caesar, sculpted by Alterton. (Item #FEB209109, SRP: $49.99)