Harley Quinn Birds of Prey Gets New Nendoroid from Good Smile

From the most recent DCEU film, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, Harley Quinn is back with a new Nendoroid. Good Smile Company is giving one of Harley's many costumes from the film her own figure. To start things off, she will come with two face plates, one features a smile and the other is one with a. Sucker in her mouth. Unlike most Nendoroid figures, Harley Quinn will get two pairs of footwear with gold boots and a pair of roller skates just like in the film. The roller skates can even be used to display on the figure herself which is pretty neat. AS for accessories, she will come with a. pistol and a mallet, which is just enough to take out Black Mask and his gang. This Harley Quinn figure is packed with character and will be a great addition to any fans DC Comics collection.

This is a great figure froth Birds of Prey film and I hope we can see more of those characters from the film later on. I would personally love to see Black Canary and Huntress getting their own Nendoroids from Good Smile. The Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn Nendoroid from Good Smile is priced at only $49.99. She is set to release in February 2021 and pre-order are already love and can be found here. Pre-orders will stay open until October 14th so make sure you get yours secured while you can.

"Number one: no one is like me." From the movie 'Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)' comes a Nendoroid of Harley Quinn! This figure is fully articulated and includes 2 face plates. Harley Quinn comes with both a pair of gold boots and a pair of roller skates that can be swapped out so that you can recreate a variety of scenes. She can even be posed with her roller skates as an accessory hanging off of her shoulder. Of course, Harley also comes ready for action with a pistol and her mallet. Be sure to add this newly emancipated Harley Quinn to your collection!"

Set Contents:

Back and Front Hair Parts

Face Plate x2

Body

Right Arm Part (Articulated) x1

Right Hand Parts x3

Left Arm Part (Articulated) x1

Left Hand Parts x4

Right Leg Part (Articulated) x1

Left Leg Part (Articulated) x1

Pair of Gold Boots

Pair of Roller Skates

Roller Skates Accessory

Mallet

Pistol