Harley Quinn Gets an Arkham Knight Figure from Hot Toys

Hot Toys has announced that another figure from Batman: Arkham Knight is headed our way. The Joker is out of the picture and Harley Quinn is ready for her time in the spotlight. This new 1/6th scale figure shows off the harlequin red, black, and white outfit for the classic video game. There will be fabric elements to the Harley Quinn which will defiantly please fans. She is highly detailed and will feature a nice arsenal of weapons.

I do wish that she came with some interchangeable head sculpts. The doll styled face is slightly creepy but it does fit the figure well. Harley Quinn will come with an intense machine gun, baseball bat, Jack in the box, paint can, and a mallet. She will come with a nice display base that will feature the Arkham Knight logo. This figure will be a nice addition to any Harley Quinn fans collection or if you are trying to finish off their Batman: Arkham Knight collection.

The Harley Quinn Batman: Arkham Knight 1/6th Scale Figure from Hot Toys is not up for preorder just yet. They should go live tomorrow and you will find them located here. Check out all the images and the official product description below:

"Uh….My name's Harleen. Harleen Quinzel."

Batman: Arkham Knight – 1/6th scale Harley Quinn Collectible Figure

"You gonna bring Ivy to me or am I gonna have to get her myself?"

"Begins as an episode before the events of Batman: Arkham Knight, Harley Quinn breaks into the overgrown Blüdhaven Police Department to recruit her partner in crime, Poison Ivy, to be part of Scarecrow's plan to destroy the B-Man."

"Based on the incredibly popular Batman: Arkham Knight videogame, Hot Toys is thrilled to present the 1/6th scale Harley Quinn collectible figure with the new look mixed with goth and punk, giving her a more edgy and sinister appearance that reflects her unstable and wild personality."

"Masterfully crafted based on Harley Quinn's appearance in the video game, the figure features a newly developed head sculpt with white powdered make up, blonde hair sculpture and moveable pigtails, newly developed body, Harley Quinn's dramatic outfit consisting of a corset with black ruffle skirt and lace details, red and blue boots and arm-bracers, amazingly-detailed accessories including baseball bat, machine gun, mallet, pistol, paint can with brush, Jack-in-the-box, and a specially designed figure stand with game logo."

"Take this Harley figure home, as she will stand out from the rest of your DC collection!"