Harry Potter Gets New D-Stage Statues From Beast Kingdom

Celebration of the 20th Anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerers Stone continues with Beast Kingdom. Two new Wizarding World statues are on the way with some new 360-degree diorama stage collectibles. Two iconic moments from the magical franchise are captured with these designs tarting with Harry and Hagrid. The two wizards are captured in Hagrid's flying motorcycle as they escape the deadly Death Eaters from one of the final films. The second statue brings back Platform 9 3/4 as a young Harry prepares to start his new magical journey. The young wizard, Hedwig, and the iconic Hogwarts train are all depicted in the statue and keep the magic of the Wizarding World alive. Beast Kingdom shows off Harry Potter in a fun 6" tall animated design and will be a nice addition to any office or home. No prices have been revealed, but they will be found here and are set to release in Q1 of 2022.

"Diorama Stage-098-Hagrid and Harry – Join Harry Potter and his trusted friend Hagrid as they are chased by the evil 'Death Eaters'. Strap into the flying blue motorcycle as the thrilling chase scene is unfolding across bridges and in the clouds! Harry Potter this time is dressed in his Gryffindor outfit with matching scarf and school gown. Watch out as he swings his wand in defense! Accompanying him in the driver's seat is the wonderfully imposing, yet friendly Hagrid, with a fully detailed costume and goggles to protect his eyes! By the way for eagle eyed fans, did you notice Hedwig the owl accompanying the duo on their flight? A true friend indeed!"

"Diorama Stage- 099- Platform 9 3/4 – The classic Platform 9 ¾ is tucked away in a corner of London's Kings Cross station, where it leads students to the Hogwarts Express, the train that carries students to and from the magical school! As Harry Potter enters the platform, he is seen in his school robe, carrying Hedwig the owl as well as his luggage. Harry couldn't be more excited as the train looms to his right, ready to ferry him to a world of wonder. The details on the train, platform and Harry himself are all faithfully created for fans to cherish. This is one diorama not to be missed for fans of the enchanted world of Harry Potter!"