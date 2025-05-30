Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: fantastic four, hasbro

Hasbro Clobbers with New Fantastic Four: First Steps The Thing Figure

Hasbro has unveiled some new marvelous additions to their popular Marvel Legends line with the debut of Fantastic Four: First Steps

The highly detailed, 6-inch collectible captures Ben Grimm’s rocky look and iconic super strength

Features swappable hands, retro-futuristic 1960s inspired packaging, and premium articulation

Pre-orders launch May 30, with release set for Summer 2025 alongside other Fantastic Four figures

Ben Grimm, known as The Thing, debuted in Fantastic Four #1 (1961), and in Marvel Comics, he is a pilot and college football star. However, Ben would be transformed into a rock-like creature with immense strength due to cosmic radiation exposure during a flight mission with Reed Richards, Sue, and Johnny Storm. Despite his gruff exterior, The Thing has a heart of gold, and he is finally arriving in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Fantastic Four: First Steps. Ebon Moss-Bachrach portrays Ben Grimm for this film, and now Hasbro is bringing The Thing to life with a new Marvel Legends figure.

Inspired by his appearance in First Steps, Ben is ready for action with a fun sculpt showing off his rocky design. Hasbro has given Ben a pair of swappable hands for some clobbering and fun packaging to help match the Fantastic Four's retro-futuristic 1960s world. Pre-orders for First Steps The Thing are set to arrive today (May 30) at 1 PM EST at most online retailers, including Hasbro Pulse, with a Summer 2025 release. Be on the lookout for other figures releasing alongside Ben with Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and Silver Surfer.

Marvel Legends Fantastic Four: First Steps – The Thing

"With a body made of nearly indestructible rock, Ben Grimm is a formidable member of the Fantastic Four. Ben can punch through walls, lift cars, and defeat villains using his impressive super-strength. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends The Thing action figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character's appearance in THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS."

"Ben Grimm in his Marvel's The Thing form is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 2 alternate hand accessories. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine movie-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures, toys, and Marvel collectibles (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

