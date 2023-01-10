Hasbro Debuts New Dungeons & Dragons Inspired NERF Blasters Coming right out of the upcoming live-action film, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, new themed NERF blasters have arrived

NERF has just rolled a D20 as they have announced that they are dropping some new D7D collectibles. The first live-action D&D film, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, releases on March 31, 2023, and Hasbro is ready for it. The Forgotten Realms are getting a NERF or Nothing upgrade. Three specialty-themed blasters are on the way inspired by deadly dragons from the D&D landscape. These blasters include the NERF Dungeons & Dragons Themberchaud, Rakor Blaster, and Palarandusk Microshot. The Themberchaud is a red fire-breathing crossbow with pullback action to take on the forces of evil. The Rakor is a stunning teal hand blaster with double shot action that will easily help your quest. Lastly, the Palarandusk is a new NERF Microshot from Hasbro that will be your secret weapon. All of these blasters are available now and prices range between $27.99, $16.99, and $11.99. Dungeons & Dragons collectors can snag up one of these beauties in stores as well as online here.

The Forgotten Realms Are Getting a NERF Enchantment

"The NERF DUNGEONS & DRAGONS THEMBERCHAUD dart-firing crossbow blaster captures the magic of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and the D&D role-playing game. The bow launches 1 NERF ELITE foam dart for active play in kids outdoor games. It is inspired by Themberchaud, a fire-breathing red dragon who hoards treasure in the Underdark caverns of D&D's Forgotten Realms."

"The NERF DUNGEONS & DRAGONS RAKOR BLASTER brings home the fantasy of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and the D&D roleplaying game. The dart blaster launches 2 NERF ELITE foam darts in a row for active play in outdoor games. It is inspired by the black dragon Rakor, who unleashes acid breath upon any adventurer in the Forgotten Realms who dares challenge him for his treasure."

"The NERF MICROSHOTS DUNGEONS & DRAGONS PALARANDUSK dart blaster brings home the magic of the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and the D&D roleplaying game. The gold dragon blaster launches 1 NERF ELITE foam dart and features a compact size that's great for high-energy indoor and outdoor games. It is inspired by the gold dragon Palarandusk, the protector of the city of Neverwinter in D&D's Forgotten Realms."